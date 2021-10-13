Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company, Launches Unified Communication and Collaboration Solution in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) (AVCtechnologies), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that the Kandy Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions are now available in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. AVCtechnologies delivers a full suite of cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) capabilities to its cloud customers through its carrier-grade Kandy Business Solutions including Cloud PBX, Smart Office UC Clients, Collaboration, Contact Center, and SIP Trunks.



The IBM Cloud for Financial Services includes built-in security and compliance controls that help reduce risk and regulatory barriers impeding IT landscape modernization, transformation and innovation. The platform offers a highly secured, purpose-built environment for financial services institutions to transact with their technology partners and FinTechs and addresses compliance throughout the supply chain.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services empowers AVCtechnologies’ customers and partners to rapidly develop and share innovative applications, APIs, data, and content on a secure cloud platform to address issues of governance, risk, and compliance amidst increasing industry regulation and threats to cybersecurity.

“We designed the IBM Cloud for Financial Services with a control framework to help financial institutions accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and drive revenue growth while addressing their need for a secure and compliant partner ecosystem,” said Brendan Kinkade, Vice President, Technology and Hybrid Cloud Partnerships, IBM. “By collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, partners like AVCtechnologies can transact with financial institutions on their journey to modernization.”



For financial services institutions, the biggest hurdles to cloud migration are cyber and regulatory risk, as well as lack of confidence to run mission-critical, data-sensitive workloads in the cloud. IBM helps remove barriers to hybrid cloud adoption by tackling challenges head-on and building an environment that enables modernization while reducing risk throughout the supply chain for financial sector clients.

“Corporate Security Information Officers are often challenged by the lack of transparency in security and compliance controls, as well as operations found in public cloud offerings,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications, “Many of today’s banks, financial markets and insurance companies need solutions to help reshape customer experience, digitize operations, reduce risks, gain competitive advantages and unlock revenue opportunities. The combination of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services and our Kandy Business Solutions including Smart Office provides safe and secure unified communications plus the building blocks necessary to embed real-time communications into their business processes and customer engagements.”

For more information about AVCtechnologies Kandy Communications, click here. For more information about IBM Cloud for Financial Services click here.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com



About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com