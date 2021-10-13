Windsor Fashions Continues Expansion with 28 Additional Store Openings in 2021

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the leading on-trend fashion retailer for special occasions and all of life’s events, today announced plans to open an additional 28 retail stores by the end of 2021, bringing its total store footprint to 294 stores by the end of the year. The Company also expects to open approximately 35 new stores in 2022.



“With events and celebrations coming back in full force, we continue to see extremely strong demand across all of our shopping channels and remain confident in the future of brick-and-mortar as a cornerstone of our business, which is enhanced by our ecommerce and omni channel offerings,” said Leon Zekaria, CEO of Windsor. “We’re particularly excited to expand our retail footprint with accelerated store openings to meet more customer’s fashion needs for any occasion at an extraordinary value where and when they choose to shop.”

Founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family, Windsor has become the go-to destination for affordable fashion for every occasion in a woman’s life, while remaining true to its mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. The second generation of Zekaria brothers, Leon and Ike, took the helm in 1998 and successfully launched stores across the country, built an integrated ecommerce business and expanded Windsor’s product assortment. Today, the Company offers over 200 new styles in-stores and online every week, inspired by the hottest looks from the red carpet, club scene and celebrity street style, all at a great value.

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad assortment of occasion based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s special, annual and everyday events. From a flowy jumpsuit for a weekend getaway, a maxi dress for Sunday brunch, or a crop top for a beach day, to a drape back satin gown for Homecoming, and even a vegan leather skirt for the perfect Wonder Woman Halloween costume, Windsor has the hottest fashion assortment.

“Dressing up for special occasions and life’s many events is the essence of the Windsor brand. Our customers shop our uniquely stocked stores and windsorstore.com to outfit all of the celebrations and everyday events that fill their lives. We’re proud to provide the best shopping experience and styles for any event or occasion, with a pulse on what our consumer wants,” said Andy Solomon, President. “We are highly engaged with our customers through in-store interactions, extensive digital marketing and our broad social media footprint that’s amplified through our influencer and ambassador program, enabling us to stay top-of-mind as the go-to fashion destination.”

For more information about upcoming store openings and the latest fashionable offerings for all of life’s occasions, visit: WindsorStore.com

About Windsor Fashions LLC

Windsor was founded in 1937 as a family owned women’s fashion store in Southern California with a mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. Today, Windsor continues to be all about helping women celebrate moments that matter with on-trend fashion for every occasion, from special events and celebrations, to everyday occasions. Windsor is the one stop shop for those defining moments that matter most. The Company has grown from its humble beginnings and transformed into an omni-channel retailer with over 294 stores expected by the end of 2021, an integrated ecommerce business, and 2,100+ team members across the country.

