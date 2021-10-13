Dymax Introduces the BlueWave® QX4 Version 2.0 LED Spot-Curing System

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, unveils the upgraded BlueWave® Q4 Version 2.0. Manufacturers get the same great benefits of LED technology, compact size, and curing versatility, but with new features to make this LED spot-curing system even more efficient and user friendly.



Key enhancements to the unit include the addition of an easy-to-use touch-screen interface, intensity up to 23 W/cm2 depending on the wavelength, improved wand design for increased curing flexibility and accuracy, longer die life, and PLC functionality for simple system monitoring.

The BlueWave QX4 Version 2.0 is comprised of a controller and up to four LED heads available in 365, 385, or 405 nm wavelengths, that can be operated in unison or independently of each other. LEDs installed directly at the end of the heads allow for precise light delivery, and mounting the heads close to components enables 360° cures of hard-to-reach areas on complex components.

Other important features include the capability to store up to 20 programs in variable mode, efficient LED-head temperature management, and the option of utilizing interchangeable/replaceable focusing lenses in 3-, 5-, and 8-mm diameters that can be used in any combination.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.



