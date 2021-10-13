Personify Inc. Launches Personify Presenter 4.0

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personify Inc., the global leader in using AI to transform the video communications industry, announces Personify Presenter 4.0. Presenters can now feel like a weatherperson or a news anchor by presenting over video and appearing alongside any application or website. Presenter 4.0 empowers everyone to rekindle and make their presentations or demonstrations exciting while using video conferencing software. Presenter 4.0 offers seamless integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans by Verizon, and Google Meet. Users of these tools can use Personify Presenter 4.0 to make online presentations more impactful, pertinent, and unforgettable. Personify Presenter's 'Studio Mode' features cutting-edge AI technology for background replacement and live video user extraction. The presenter's 'persona' can be placed anywhere on the meeting screen.

Fumitoshi Ogura, department manager of the Workstyle Innovation Planning department at Hitachi Solutions said, "We have been using Personify Presenter to create interactive presentations for our business partners and clients. We are looking forward to this latest release which will allow us to pre-load applications and websites for better story-telling and deeper control. This will help our team members focus on building personal connections even while remote." Hitachi Solutions leads the digital workplace solutions industry.

The future hybrid workplace will be driven by user experience and powered by technology. Personify Presenter is enabling the future of work that will center around how people connect with each other using secure and smart technology. Surendra Arora, CEO of Personify Inc., said, "Personify Presenter 4.0 focuses on bringing the engagement benefits of in-person meetings to remote meetings. Ease of use, safety, convenience, and a wow factor are highlights of our solution. With our technology, you will become part of the presentation regardless of your location or distance. This new release directly incorporates user feedback from our valued customers and builds on our patented AI technology for live video user extraction with multiple content sources."

Personify Presenter 4.0 will be effectively used by sales and marketing professionals, product demonstrators, online trainers and educators, fintech and online banking professionals as well as online healthcare providers.

Presenter is available for Windows and Mac on https://personifyinc.com/products/presenter and via resellers like Insight and WiseUp. It includes the following key features:

Create your presentation ahead of time in 'Studio Mode', for an extra special personal touch

Pre-set live video 'persona' to a specific location for a seamless experience

Add multiple sources to the same recording or presentation

Share only your applications or just the presentation

Add a caption to the lower third of your screen like a news anchor

Add sticky notes onto the screen while presenting

Offline Enterprise version can be used by organizations with strict security protocols and compliance

Personify Inc. is the global leader in using AI to transform the video communications industry. With Personify technology, every person and organization can achieve the best remote meetings and communications experience possible. Personify's technology is enjoyed by millions of users and is licensed by some of the largest communications companies in the world.

