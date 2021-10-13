New Online 'Pricing Calculator' From Midwest Flooring Company Has Kansas City Buzzing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Flooring Company is a rising name when it comes to flooring. The locally-owned business is celebrating an exciting new update to their online presence. The company website now features an on-demand pricing calculator for homeowners who are considering updating their floors. Kansas City & Olathe area residents can accurately estimate, in real-time, with just a few clicks of their mouse.

Their new pricing calculator uses inputted dimensions to calculate the price of everything that goes into a flooring project. It prompts what you need and how much it will cost you.

Visit: midwestfloorcompany.com

Homeowners in Kansas City want immediate access to the most reliable flooring experts in the area. However, experienced flooring providers are often unavailable for months at a time. Unfortunately, this leaves customers unable to get pricing without paying fees.

"We've been helping homeowners with their flooring needs throughout the pandemic, and this is one of the ways we're evolving to meet those needs. Of course, we have always felt that being customer-driven is the best way to approach your work." - Tyler Morelan, Midwest Flooring Company, CEO

"The other day I was working with a customer who wanted to refinish her hardwoods," said Shayne Strelow, who is a NWFA-certified member of Morelan's production team. "After I told her the price range, she decided to go ahead with the project. The whole process took less than five minutes."

This new update has been getting a ton of buzz in the Kansas City area. Eric Lynn in Lenexa, KS, had this to say about his experience: "Tyler and the Midwest Flooring Company crew were very professional, on time, and thorough. The floors look amazing and the install was perfect. I would recommend them to anyone and we will have them back to do more flooring very shortly. 10 out of 10 in every area."

Its no surprise that the Midwest Flooring Company in Kansas City has over 35 five-star reviews on sites like Google, Yelp, and Houzz.

"We always try to go above and beyond for our customers," said Morelan. "That includes finding new ways to make sure they get what they want, when they need it."

Whether homeowners are looking for help with flooring in their home or a tree to be planted as a thank you, Midwest Flooring Company is making a difference in the Kansas City community. To learn more, call (913) 808-5383 or visit their website at www.midwestfloorcompany.com







Related Images











Image 1: Instantly Quote Your Dream Floors





instantly calculates cost to install or refinish floors midwestflooringcompany.com/calculator/

















Image 2: On-Demand Flooring Quotes





On-Demand Flooring Quotes in 3 steps: 1) Measure Area 2) Enter Details 3) Generate Quote

















Image 3: Midwest Flooring Company Online Pricing Calculator (mobile)





Kansas City residents now able to accurately estimate their projects in real time at midwestflooringcompany.com/calculator/









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment