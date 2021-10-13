Bon Secours Mercy Health Collaborates with Guild Education to Expand Associate Education Program

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Secours Mercy Health today announced a collaboration with Guild Education, the nation’s leading education and upskilling platform, to offer an innovative education program to 48,000 eligible Bon Secours Mercy Health associates.

Bon Secours Mercy Health will pay 100% of all part-time and full-time associates’ tuition and fees for select clinical pathways including nursing, medical assistant, and laboratory programs. Associates are eligible on day one of employment. Additionally, this new education program will cover tuition assistance and tuition reimbursement for 115 academic programs, undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees, and nursing degrees.

“We are committed to providing career growth to our associates as they serve our patients,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health. “Our collaboration with Guild will open many doors for our associates, enabling them to realize their career aspirations and enhancing their ability to care for our communities.”

Recent reports show that registered nursing is the fifth-most in-demand job in the American workforce. In order to address the current labor shortage, 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed in the United States by 2030. And according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in health care jobs is projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030 - much faster than the average for all occupations - adding an estimated 2.6 million new jobs.

Bon Secours Mercy Health has collaborated with Guild Education to help meet this demand and offer a range of educational programs to support associates with their career growth including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, clinical certifications for pharmacy technician and medical assistant, master’s degree in data analytics, and more. These programs are provided by 16 of the nation’s leading universities and learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace. From day one of participating in the program, Guild provides personalized coaches to support associates’ educational journeys - from enrollment to graduation.

“Our healthcare sector has carried our country on its shoulders throughout the last 18 months, but our hospitals and providers are now facing significant challenges in the war for talent,” said Rachel Carlson, CEO and co-founder of Guild Education. “We’re honored to partner with Bon Secours Mercy Health to fill in-demand jobs today and build towards careers of tomorrow.”

Bon Secours Mercy Health designed this program with its associates at the core, whether they want to learn new skills in their current role or grow into new roles within the ministry. To learn more about the program, visit bsmh.guildeducation.com.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 50 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $2 million per day in community benefit. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

About Guild Education

Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. A certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88 million working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild is an education platform that upskills workers and prepares companies for the future. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Chipotle, Target, Walmart, Bon Secours Mercy Health and The Walt Disney Company — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees. Guild connects them to a learning marketplace of the nation's best universities and learning providers, as well as certificates in technical skills — with tuition paid by the company. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit www.guildeducation.com.