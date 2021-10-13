Leaders of Canada’s electricity sector announce new alliance to help meet Canada’s net-zero emissions targets

Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six associations representing the leading suppliers of electricity to consumers and markets in Canada announced today the creation of Electricity Alliance Canada (EAC), a coalition promoting the power of electrification to lead the way to a sustainable energy future.

The founding members are the Canadian Electricity Association, the Canadian Nuclear Association, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, Electricity Human Resources Canada, Marine Renewables Canada, and WaterPower Canada.

Electricity Alliance Canada’s mandate is to enable, promote and advocate for the increased use of electricity throughout the Canadian economy to help achieve Canada’s net-zero emissions target.

Canada has committed to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 40% to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. The new commitment to achieving a 100% net-zero emissions electricity sector by 2035 will be critical to our success.

Canada already has a clean electricity system; more than 80% of our power supply comes from non-emitting hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, solar, and marine renewable generation. Our remaining coal-fired power plants are being phased out by 2030.

But even more non-emitting electricity will be needed to support the electrification of transportation and buildings, the production of hydrogen, and the decarbonization of industrial processes and resource extraction.

Numerous studies envision Canada’s demand for electricity doubling or tripling as we move to net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions across the economy by 2050.

Canada must prioritize using our abundant, established and emerging, non-emitting electricity resources to accelerate our climate progress and decarbonize our country.

Comprehensive strategies and collaboration among governments will be required to facilitate the increased use of electricity to power transportation, buildings and industry at the scale and speed required to ensure Canada’s net-zero targets can be achieved.

Canada must rapidly deploy existing technologies, train the workforce for the required skilled jobs, advance nascent technologies, and connect all the components in a more integrated manner across our national grid.

With the right policies and support, electricity can be Canada’s leading climate solution. As an energetic new coalition, Electricity Alliance Canada aims to make it happen.

Joint statement

"Electricity will power Canada's energy transition and create many new well-paying jobs. We are pleased to announce this enhanced collaboration to advance discussion and implement strategies that promote greater electrification in a way that is sustainable, reliable and affordable. Electricity Alliance Canada looks forward to working with governments and energy users to capture the full potential of electricity to contribute to Canada’s net-zero target.”

Francis Bradley, President and CEO of the Canadian Electricity Association

John Gorman, President and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Association

Robert Hornung, President and CEO of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association

Michelle Branigan, CEO of Electricity Human Resources Canada

Elisa Obermann, Executive Director of Marine Renewables Canada

Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, President and CEO, WaterPower Canada

About the Electricity Alliance of Canada members

Canadian Electricity Association

Founded in 1891, CEA is the national forum and voice of the evolving electricity business in Canada. CEA members generate, transmit, and distribute electrical energy to industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional customers across Canada. Members include integrated electric utilities, independent power producers, transmission and distribution companies, power marketers, manufacturers and suppliers of materials, technology, and services that keep the industry running smoothly.

Canadian Nuclear Association

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and works to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy, and daily lives of Canadians.

Canadian Renewable Energy Association

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) is the voice for wind energy, solar energy and energy storage solutions that will power Canada’s energy future. We work to create the conditions for a modern energy system through stakeholder advocacy and public engagement.

Electricity Human Resources Canada

Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) is Canada’s most trusted source for objective human resource and labour market information, with the tools to guide business planning and skills development for the Canadian electricity industry. Our mission is to strengthen the ability of industry to meet current and future needs for a workforce that is safety-focused, highly-skilled, diverse and productive.

Marine Renewables Canada

Marine Renewables Canada is the country’s tidal, offshore wind, wave and river current energy association representing technology and project developers, utilities, researchers, and the energy and marine supply chain. Since 2004, the organization has worked to identify and foster collaborative opportunities, provide information and education, and represent the best interests of the sector to advance the development of a marine renewable energy industry in Canada that can be globally competitive.

WaterPower Canada

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada (WPC) is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

