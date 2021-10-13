BGW Saves Countless Billing Hours with Anduin

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence (AI), is excited to share that the company’s Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform has been selected by BGW, a high-growth CPA firm based in the Southeast, and has revolutionized its billing and collections experience by reducing operating costs, and speeding up cash flow.



Says BGW’s director of finance and administration, Rebecca Cole: “Anduin improved every part of our billing operation from better processing rates, to saving us countless hours through automation. I couldn't imagine doing anything without it.”

Anduin’s platform is delivering a measurable and exciting ROI to the accounting firm bottomline:

+26% of clients paying for more than one invoice

1.7x the number of invoices paid within seven days vs prior months

2.2x the amount of online payments collected year over year



Anduin’s VP of customer success Tanner Fritz shares: “We're thrilled with the results BGW has seen using the Anduin platform. The firm continues to lean heavily into innovating for its clients and we're happy to help them along the way.”

About Anduin

Anduin helps accounting firms streamline their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients (without replacing their PM system). Our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform automates, shortens and improves time-consuming processes like invoice prep, collections and payments, and liberates high-value partners and staff to deliver more to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits to accounting firms include: partners being able to save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders reducing days-in-AR, speeding up client payments, and smoothing out cash flow; and executives being better able to protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improve their firm reputation by offering clients a fast and easy billing experience.

About BGW, CPA, PLLC

BGW CPA, PLLC provides business advisory and certified public accounting services to support growth in the value of private, closely held businesses. We are a team of business owners first and accountants second, as each and every one of our leadership team members has either started, run, sold, or turned around a business. With an Anything But Typical™ approach, the firm’s mission is to help our clients save money, make money, stay out of trouble™, and have fun while doing it.

