Liquid Instruments introduces breakthrough customization capabilities in test equipment with Instrument-on-Chip architecture

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Instruments , an innovator in precision software-defined test instrumentation, today announced Multi-instrument Mode and Moku Cloud Compile, two advanced new features designed to serve the rapidly evolving test needs of quantum computing, aerospace, semiconductor, Lidar, and automotive segments.



Multi-instrument Mode is a new paradigm in test systems that allows multiple instruments to be dynamically combined on a single FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) chip. For the first time, researchers and engineers have the ability to configure multiple test instruments to run simultaneously on a standalone piece of hardware, with the added ability to implement their own custom code directly onto the FPGA.

A modern alternative to the PXIe chassis, Moku’s Instrument-on-Chip architecture enables hardware modules to be replaced by software modules that can be hot-swapped independently and work together thanks to high-bandwidth, low-latency, lossless, on-chip interconnects. These updates are exclusive to Liquid Instruments’ newest and most powerful hardware platform, Moku:Pro. Both new capabilities dramatically increase the versatility of the system and further widen the gap with conventional test instrumentation, enabling Moku:Pro to replace a suite of common test instruments by one streamlined rack-mounted device.

“We built Moku:Pro to demonstrate the potential of Instrument-on-Chip architectures. These new capabilities begin to unlock the full potential of the hardware for our users,” said Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments. “But more than that, these capabilities can scale almost without limits and are designed for a future where FPGAs grow ever larger and more capable. We are so excited to see our users make great strides using these new capabilities.”

Also announced today, Moku Cloud Compile, a subscription service that allows users to design and deploy custom signal processing algorithms to Moku:Pro’s FPGA. The cloud-based tool uses industry-standard hardware description language and provides a simple path from code to deployment. Moku Cloud Compile is fully compatible with Multi-instrument Mode, delivering a complete solution to make unique, custom-built test suites optimized for specific applications and requirements.

“As a long-time user of Moku systems, I’ve been waiting for the chance to get raw access to the FPGA,” said Francis Bennet, Associate Professor at the Australian National University. “With multi-instrument and cloud compile we can now use Moku:Pro to implement custom communications protocols for our Deep Space Optical Communications Ground Station.”

These new upgrades are available immediately on the Liquid Instruments website.

