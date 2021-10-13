Scratchpad Introduces the First Workspace Commenting System Built for Revenue Teams

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scratchpad, Inc ., pioneer and leader of the workspace for revenue teams, today announced the immediate availability of the first workspace commenting system designed and built for sales organizations. Scratchpad’s workspace commenting system eliminates the daunting process of searching for data and messages in Slack and Chatter, while providing the freedom to switch between messaging apps, Salesforce, calendar, email, notes, docs, and sheets.



In high-performance sales organizations, easy and fast communication across the revenue team is critical to achieving success, especially as more sales organizations are working remotely. Unfortunately, tools such as Slack and Chatter were never designed and built with sales teams and their workflows in mind. These solutions were adopted by sales because the rest of the company used them. They were bolted to existing sales workflows without consideration of the user experience for salespeople, which creates tremendous disruptions in speed, focus, and data access, while also adding unnecessary drag to the sales team.



Account executives, sales managers, and sales leadership are forced to adapt their workflows to these apps. Inevitably, the sprawl of channels, barrage of direct messages, and constant notifications create distractions for salespeople that directly impact performance. With Scratchpad, sales teams can now communicate and collaborate in a way that fits naturally into their day-to-day workflows, is fast, easy to use, and free of clogged channels overrun by nagging notifications.

“Drag is a pervasive problem within most sales organizations, and many have decided to accept it as something they have to deal with,” said Pouyan Salehi, co-founder and CEO of Scratchpad. “Sales teams are overwhelmed with countless sales tools that are disconnected from each other and the source of truth - Salesforce. Complicating things further, collaboration tools and messaging apps not only contribute to tool fatigue, but they are also not designed for salespeople and their workflows: Users must take extra steps and time to search for information and comments related to sales opportunities committed to the business’ forecast. And the impact is even more devastating when revenue teams are required to collaborate on deals and initiate handoffs across teams. This adds drag to the sales team, creating inefficiencies in collaboration and access to the data necessary to close deals.”

Scratchpad's workspace commenting system is built for sales. It fits into existing sales workflows, is accessible where salespeople already work, and is instantly connected and synced to Salesforce, out of the box. Users are relieved of the monotonous switching back and forth between apps, searching across channels and direct messages, waiting for pages to load, and cumbersome setup. This latest innovation brings the entire sales team together in one unified revenue workspace providing unparalleled speed, rich collaboration, ease of use, and instant visibility into Salesforce data to eliminate drag on high-performing sales teams.

Scratchpad has continued its rapid pace of product innovation designed to help customers increase usage and adoption of Salesforce with recent product releases including, bridging calendar, tasks, notes, contacts, and Salesforce , Scratchpad Command , pushing and linking notes to Salesforce , and now a first-of-its-kind commenting system designed for revenue teams.

Customers can sign up to use Scratchpad in less than 30 seconds via Chrome plugin or as a web app. Scratchpad instantly connects to Salesforce and gives salespeople the fastest experience to access and update Salesforce and manage their day-to-day sales workflow. For more information, please visit: www.scratchpad.com



What the Industry is Saying

“Large barnacle colonies cause ships to drag and burn more fuel, leading to significant economic and environmental costs. Salesforce is like one of those big ships with barnacle colonies. I am so grateful for tools like Scratchpad that help us to alleviate the drag that 20+ years of code and trying to be everything to everyone creates.” - Greg Wright, chief sales officer, eFileCabinet

