Syapse Senior People Manager Recognized as 2021 WellBeyond Leader of the Year for Emerging Companies While the Company Takes Home Three Comparably Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-word evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real world care, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Best Company for Happiness, Work-Life Balance, and Perks and Benefits by the 2021 Comparably Awards . This recognition comes on the heels of Syapse’s Senior Manager of People Operations, Mehwish Rana, being honored as the WellBeyond Leader of the Year for Emerging Companies by the Sequoia 2021 WellBeyond Awards .



“Comparably Awards continue to shed light on companies who set the bar high for workplace culture,” said Jason Nazar, CEO at Comparably. “Syapse's rankings in multiple categories are a testament to the organization's people leaders. It is clear that they have been able to prioritize the happiness and well-being of their workforce, despite the challenges of Covid-19."

While the Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers, the 2021 WellBeyond Awards are determined from more than 100 nominations submitted and judged by human resources and people leaders, diversity, equity and inclusion experts, and business executives, who have also demonstrated a commitment to employee wellbeing.

“We have been intentional in building a culture of caring that supports Syapse employees and their families, allowing employees to bring their best selves to work,” said Michelle Kemling, chief people officer at Syapse. “Our focus on culture, wellness, communication, innovation, and professional development is more important than ever. I'm so proud of the People team and all of the employees at Syapse for making it the special place that it is.”

In honor of its Best Workplaces Awards, Syapse has paid it forward by donating to organizations whose missions align with the areas that Syapse was recognized in, including Project Happiness , Direct Relief , and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council .

Syapse is actively recruiting for opportunities in business development, engineering, finance, product management, cloud operations and clinical abstraction. View the careers page to learn more: https://syapse.com/careers

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About WellBeyond

WellBeyond is a free, global, and industry-wide thought leadership series and awards program focused on the now and next in workplace wellbeing. We bring together the experts, practitioners, vendors, and wellbeing champions to collaborate and progress the employee wellbeing category forward.

The WellBeyond Awards Survey provides an opportunity for employers and individuals to share the scope of their programs and initiatives as well as the inspiring stories of how they are taking care of their teams. It’s all in the spirit of learning from each other and creating healthier happier workplaces, together.

You can learn more about www.Sequoia.com/WellBeyond

About Syapse, Inc.

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. Learn more at www.syapse.com