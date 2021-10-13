First-Generation Cloud Management Platform Customers Increasingly Asking, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?” 

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, today released its latest CloudBolt Industry Insights report, The Truth About First-Generation Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs) . During the summer of 2021, CloudBolt commissioned a global survey to explore the sentiments of customers who were at a crossroads with their original CMP provider.

The clearest example of this is the VMware vRealize Automation customer base, who are looking at a complicated migration from vRA 7x to vRA 8x. The research, conducted on the Pulse platform (a Gartner-owned research subsidiary) is based on over 200 responses from Directors, VPs, and CXOs currently using vRA. Leveraging the vRA base as the proxy, the report shows the struggles and tough choices companies are making in keeping up with the new cloud order.

“The hybrid cloud market is moving so fast that first-generation providers are having difficulty adapting to emerging requirements,” said Jeff Kukowski, CloudBolt’s chief executive officer. “Customers want to employ an expanding set of tools to better leverage approaches like CI/CD and IaC. First-generation solutions weren’t designed with this in mind, so the pivot can be painful and expensive, with integration challenges sitting front and center.”

Key Findings:

The tangled webs we weave – First-generation CMP solutions have become tightly-woven masses of custom coded integrations to other clouds, tools, and infrastructure. Layers of custom code are written on top of one another to bend the integrations to company requirements, especially as those requirements evolve over time. In the case of vRA, fully 6 out of 10 companies report custom coding at least half their integrations.





– First-generation CMP solutions have become tightly-woven masses of custom coded integrations to other clouds, tools, and infrastructure. Layers of custom code are written on top of one another to bend the integrations to company requirements, especially as those requirements evolve over time. In the case of vRA, fully 6 out of 10 companies report custom coding at least half their integrations. Delaying the pain – When faced with these custom coding challenges, most companies simply hesitate, waiting until the last possible minute to make a decision (i.e. stay with the original platform, rip and replace, or augment functionality with other solutions). For vRA 7 customers, 98% still have not migrated roughly 2 years after the vRA 8 October 2019 release.





– When faced with these custom coding challenges, most companies simply hesitate, waiting until the last possible minute to make a decision (i.e. stay with the original platform, rip and replace, or augment functionality with other solutions). For vRA 7 customers, 98% still have not migrated roughly 2 years after the vRA 8 October 2019 release. Better integrations = better automation – For those on the path to vRA 8, better, deeper integrations are critical. Integrations enable automation, so the better the integrations, the more automation potential. Survey respondents specifically said they need “better ability to integrate multiple solutions and tools with vRA” (68%) and “deeper-level integrations for vRA” (62%).





– For those on the path to vRA 8, better, deeper integrations are critical. Integrations enable automation, so the better the integrations, the more automation potential. Survey respondents specifically said they need “better ability to integrate multiple solutions and tools with vRA” (68%) and “deeper-level integrations for vRA” (62%). Multi everything – What’s surprising is that enterprises aren’t just looking at their incumbent stacks; many are leaning into multiple solutions to get the job done. In the case of vRA customers, 59% are re-evaluating and potentially considering options that include augmenting vRA with other tools like Terraform, Ansible, or even another CMP to get the functionality they need. Enterprises today need a multi-tool approach to a multi-cloud world.

To learn more about how companies are grappling with “stay or go” decisions at major pivot points like VMware VRA’s migration event, read The Truth About First-Generation Cloud Management Platforms: A Focus on VMware vRealize Automation: https://resources.cloudbolt.io/vmware-vra-end-of-support/the-truth-about-first-generation-cloud-management-platforms .

To learn how CloudBolt can help VMware customers address vRA 7 end of support options, whether migrating to and getting more out of vRA 8, augmenting with other solutions, or moving to a new CMP altogether, visit https://cloudbolt.io/vmware-vra-7-whats-your-strategy-cloudbolt-software/ .

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud orchestration and self-service IT, cost and security management, IT automation acceleration, and DevOps enablement, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Deloitte, the Financial Times, and the Inc. 5000. In addition, CloudBolt is the 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management solution and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .