Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 1154048. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of approximately 450 restaurants and over 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

