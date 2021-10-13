EagleView and Skydio Announce General Availability of Virtual Claims Inspection Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of geospatial insights for insurance, and Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced general availability of EagleView Assess™, a virtual claims inspection solution.

Assess™ combines Skydio House Scan™, Skydio’s adaptive scanning and data capture software for autonomous residential roof inspection, with EagleView’s automated measurement, damage detection and inspection workflow, to help insurance claims adjusters make faster, more confident claims decisions.

With Assess™, insurers are able to:

Use autonomous drones to inspect residential roofs, flying closer than ever before without fear of collisions thanks to a fully automated workflow

View a complete and accurate digital reproduction of a roof’s condition and measurements based on the highest quality imagery

Quickly review potential damage using EagleView’s automated damage detection that spots every anomaly, hail mark, and potential point of damage

Leverage self-scheduling options and real-time inspection status updates to provide a seamless, digital-first experience for policyholders

During beta testing, adjusters were able to reach claims decisions after reviewing an average of 6 facets per home, thereby expediting reviews and resolving up to 1.5X more claims per day. Insurers also reduced loss adjustment expense (LAE) from saving up to 20% per claim in adjuster time and travel costs.

“We’re proud of the ease-of-use and exceptional image quality we’ve achieved over the past year,” said Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio. “Many insurance carriers have experimented with drone inspection solutions in the past. However, those solutions have failed to scale because manual drone inspections, even with experienced pilots, are prone to errors and inconsistent data. This creates the need for costly re-flights or results in inaccurate assessment. With Skydio House Scan™ helping power EagleView Assess™, insurers get the data they need to make quality decisions, better and faster than any other method.”

“We’ve had great feedback on our solution built in partnership with Skydio,” said Lerk-Ling Chang, President of Insurance, EagleView. “Policyholders today expect carriers to process claims quickly and accurately. We are excited about how Assess™ enables insurers to make fast, consistent and accurate inspection and assessment decisions so that policyholders can get their claims settled quickly.”

EagleView Assess™ has two service models: a managed claims inspection solution that leverages a national network of licensed drone pilots for property inspections, and a self-service option where carriers lease the Assess™ hardware and software to equip their field teams with a comprehensive drone inspection workflow. The self-service option will be generally available by the end of 2021.

EagleView and Skydio first announced their strategic partnership in September 2020, resulting in the largest ever commercial drone deployment.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing software, imagery and analytics that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library in history, covering 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology with over 300 patents creates highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for a diverse customer base.

For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com, and follow @EagleViewTech.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreesen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.