EnWave Announces Market Entry into India with LD Food, Signs Technology and Evaluation License Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with M/S Lalsai Dehy Foods (“LD Food”) to evaluate the potential commercial use of the Company’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology on a variety of vegetable, herbs, spices and dairy based products in India.



During the term of the Agreement, LD Food will rent a 10kW REV™ machine for intensive product development at its processing facility in Mahuva, Gujarat – an agricultural hub for onion production in India. If commercially viable ingredient and snack products are developed under the Agreement, LD Food will look to purchase REV™ machinery to commence commercial production at its BRC Global Standard, Gujarat facility.

The company currently has large-scale air-drying infrastructure installed for its existing product portfolio that includes a variety of onion, garlic, carrots and spice ingredient products. Utilizing REV™ technology, LD Food is looking to develop unique commercial scale prototypes and expand its product offering for domestic and international markets.

The expansion of EnWave’s global REV™ technology footprint into India further proves the significant value proposition for food producers seeking to launch new and innovative premium ingredient and snack food applications. EnWave has developed a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in numerous international markets and has licensed REV™ technology to more than forty-five companies in twenty-one countries worldwide.

About LD Food

LD Food is a BRC & FSSC 22000 certified Gujarat based food preservation organization, processing and preserving food especially vegetables through air dried technology. The organization currently majorly operates in the B2B space in domestic and export markets with an impressive clientele spread across categories like seasoning, food service, ready to eat, ready to cook, ready to heat, frozen, blended spices, retail brands and more. Indian or Non-Indian cuisine, LD Food produces safe and quality food ingredients that are used in almost all meal types – be it breakfast, brunch, main meal or snack.

LD Food is now aiming to speed its sustainability goals, determined to adapt and adopt sustainable practices across all of its business functions right from farm to end consumer level.

For more information about LD Food, please visit https://www.ldfood.in

LD Food is a Gujarat-based food manufacturer that specializes in dehydrated vegetable and spice products for domestic and export markets. Primary clientele includes large food companies that specialize in ready-to-eat applications, cooking ingredients and high-quality, name brand sauce manufacturers. LD Food is APEDA, RCMC, BRC Global Standard, FSSC, DIC-MSME, FSSAI, Halal and Kosher certified.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, 2. quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .



EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net



Dan Henriques, CPA, CA,CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

For media inquiries:

media@enwave.net



Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.