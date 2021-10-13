Seoul Robotics Debuts 3D Plug-In with Milestone Systems XProtect Video Management Software

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , a 3D computer vision company using AI and deep learning to power the future of autonomy, today announced its SENSR™ plug-in integration with Milestone Systems XProtect® VMS. With this plug-in, customers using Milestone VMS will have access to both 2D and 3D visuals within the XProtect dashboard, enabling a deeper understanding of activity within defined spaces while minimizing the number of false positives.



This is a breakthrough plug-in for the XProtect platform, making 3D computer vision and its corresponding 3D sensors like LiDAR more affordable and accessible to camera integrators while bringing a heightened dimension of visibility. SENSR is non-proprietary and highly flexible, compatible with more than 75 different brands and models of sensors, and can operate with multiple types of sensors in one cohesive system. Now, with this plug-in, these systems can be seamlessly incorporated into XProtect 2D video-based security systems, combining both 2D and 3D insights into one dashboard.

This integration enables users to create highly customized “zones,” a defined area for sensors and cameras to track and detect objects, occupancy, movement, and speed. These zones and movements are reflected on a map in the XProtect platform so system managers can view live activity, change zones, and calibrate LiDAR sensors. If a violation is detected, the system will automatically set off an alarm and alert the appropriate contacts. Customers can also access and download intuitive reports of behavioral data – both historical and real-time – in the XProtect dashboard.

“At Milestone, we pride ourselves on our industry-leading video management system for security, and one critical component to this is having an open platform that is accessible and customizable for customers,” said Haider Muhammed, Community Sales Middle East, North Africa & Turkey at Milestone Systems. “Seoul Robotics is the ideal 3D deep learning partner because they also rely on an open software platform. By leveraging the SENSR plug-in along with the Milestone XProtect VMS, our customers will be able to simultaneously gather 2D and 3D insights to ensure safety and security.”

Earlier this year, Seoul Robotics introduced SENSR 2.2, the most advanced version of its patented 3D perception software to date. SENSR 2.2 is the first 3D perception software on the market leveraging deep learning and can detect and track over 500 objects simultaneously and with an accuracy range of within 10 cm, including objects that are partially obstructed, fast-moving, or clustered together. These capabilities can provide valuable insights into capacity, movement, and speed.

“Seoul Robotics was founded with the goal of bringing 3D data to the masses by making it scalable and affordable to adopt. Now that SENSR is integrated with XProtect, we are further accelerating the adoption of 3D systems in industries like security that will benefit from this additional dimension of data and solve complex problems,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “Deep learning enables the most comprehensive and accurate 3D insights, and we are proud to be the first 3D deep learning partner for Milestone.”

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing this 3D plug-in at GITEX Future Stars on Oct. 17-20, 2021. Visit GITEX Future Stars, Hall 6, Booth Z6-447I to learn more about Seoul Robotics’ expansive portfolio of turnkey LiDAR solutions for automotive, security, smart cities, transportation infrastructure, crowd analytics, IoT, and industrial applications.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and deep learning to power the future of mobility, robotics and smart cities. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D sensors and data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Raleigh, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group.For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com

