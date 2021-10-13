Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute: Dr. Mowlavi Receives a Trademark for DrLaguna, Recognized for Exceptional Services to Cosmetic Plastic Surgery

Laguna Beach, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Across the globe, there are a tremendous amount of cosmetic plastic surgeons. Many are well-trained and capable, some are excellent, and then there’s Dr. Laguna (Arian Mowlavi).

Considered to be a master of his trade, Dr. Laguna has not only transformed the bodies of thousands of patients through highly advanced procedures, but he’s also become a mentor to the industry. His pioneering work has laid the foundations for advancements in cosmetic surgery, and he continues to be among the leading and preferred surgeon for breast, body, face, and nose transformations worldwide.

Now, as a stamp of approval and recognition of his work, Dr. Mowlavi has received a trademark for DrLaguna. This is his website name for his Laguna Beach CA office, and his approved Instagram and Facebook handle, all of which showcase the incredible work he does for clients and surgeons.

Dr. Laguna is a global leader within the cosmetic surgeon industry

With over 15,000 procedures completed and over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters in the field of cosmetic and plastic surgery, Dr. Arian Mowlavi, also known as “Dr. Laguna”, is an award-winning and world-renowned body sculptor.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Laguna provides exceptional body transformations to clients. Having developed and refined many of the high-definition body protocols used by surgeons today, he is considered to be a master of his trade, and provides leadership, mentorship, lecturing and training to cosmetic surgeons across the globe.

Winning the ‘most compassionate doctor’ award, he provides an anxiety-free experience, performs surgeries that are distinctive and superior, and all at reasonable costs.

Dr. Laguna’s practice is known as the Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute, and is situated in Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach, California.

Dr. Laguna is a pioneer of high definition liposuction, and one of the 5 trainers worldwide for VASER liposuction and Renuvion technologies

The Dr. Laguna trademark status has been achieved through a dedication to the advancements of the industry, alongside superior capability, and work ethic.

By using an armamentarium of tools and techniques, he has pioneered many of the procedures that are carried out worldwide, including high definition liposuction using VASER Technology. By harvesting healthy fat from areas you don’t want it, he carries out the liposuction surgery and uses his remarkable skills to give patients additional body transformations, including a Brazilian Butt Lift, natural breast augmentation, facial rejuvenation, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, and many other tailored procedures.

With a long list of board certifications, memberships, awards, and recognitions, Dr. Laguna is one of only 5 trainers worldwide for VASER liposuction and Renuvion technologies.

Images speak a thousand words, and with an abundance of successful procedures to showcase, it’s easy to see why Dr. Laguna is one of the premiere plastic and cosmetic surgeons in Orange County, CA.

You can view these transformational before and after pictures via any of his trademarked platforms. Simply search for DrLaguna in a search engine to find his website or follow him on Instagram and Facebook under the handle ‘DrLaguna’.

Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute is the office and practice of Dr. Mowlavi, located in Newport Beach CA. Known as Dr. Laguna, he has proven experience in delivering the safe, comfortable, and exceptional results you deserve. He makes his patients his first priority. He will address all your concerns and design a customized surgical plan that ensures ideal results. When you are searching for your Newport Beach plastic surgeon, consider a master surgeon. Learn more via the website: https://cosmeticplasticsurgeryinstitute.com/

