BioIntelliSense Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing BioIntelliSense for Entrepreneurship and Founder and CEO, James Mault, MD, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Featuring entrepreneurs from a wide array of industries, the event focus is on building great and enduring companies that reshape their industries and make the world better through innovation.



Goldman Sachs selected James Mault, MD as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Dr. Mault is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioIntelliSense, a company based in Denver, Colorado delivering breakthrough medical-grade biosensor technology with advanced clinical intelligence for scalable remote patient monitoring. Previously, Dr. Mault served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Qualcomm Life; Medical Director, Health Solutions Group at Microsoft; and CEO of Microlife. Dr. Mault proudly serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Bose Corporation and The American Telemedicine Association, as well as the Executive Board of the Consumer Technology Association. Dr. Mault has founded five health IT and medical device companies, leading these companies to develop and successfully commercialize novel devices and software technologies. He has been board-certified in both General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery, having specialized in heart and lung transplantation, thoracic oncology, and critical care.

The BioIntelliSense medical grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and portfolio of multi-parameter wearable devices, including the flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and coin-sized BioButton, provides a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), by combining an effortless patient experience with medical grade clinical accuracy.

James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense, commented, “It is an honor to receive this distinguished award and for BioIntelliSense to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for its Entrepreneurship based on an impressive portfolio of medical-grade wearable innovations. Through a dedicated and sophisticated team of biosensor technologists and data scientists, we are advancing personalized remote care globally.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Dr Mault as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

