THC-O Acetate: Fresh Bros Reveals Powerful, Newly Discovered Cannabinoid

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of cannabis and hemp products is vast, with more and more cannabinoid variants being discovered by the day it seems – mainly thanks to the increased interest and legalization of cannabis that’s sweeping the country. For example, THCV is a recently found cannabinoid that is now being used for weight loss. Another example is THCp, which was discovered in 2019 and is said to be much more potent than normal THC despite being closely related in molecular structure.

Although rarely heard of until now, THC-O Acetate is another new cannabinoid that is rapidly emerging from the shadows as a highly viable, powerful option for both recreational and medicinal use.

The CBD experts at Fresh Bros are working hard to try to demystify THC-O Acetate (also known as THC-O Distillate, ATHC, or simply THC-O) in order to help their clients to understand what this revolutionary cannabinoid is and make them aware of its many benefits.

What exactly is THC-O Acetate?

In order to understand THC-O Acetate, you first need to know a bit about THC Isolate, because THC-O Acetate is the acetylated version of THC Isolate.

THC Isolate is made by completely isolating the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from all the other plant components, removing all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and inactive compounds from the extract. The final product is an odorless, tasteless, concentrated white powder that is used to make a vast array of products such as edibles, topicals, tinctures, soft gels, nasal sprays, pharmaceuticals, etc.

THC-O Acetate is a minor cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, which is nothing new exactly, but it has several differences that set it apart from other from cannabinoids such as Delta 8 THC (D8) or Delta 9 THC (D9). These differences are:

In the THC-O Acetate molecule, an acetate group is chemically bound to the main THC molecule THC-O Acetate has psychoactive effects that are reported to be a lot more potent than both Delta 8 and Delta 9

The benefits of THC-O Acetate

Unlike THCp, which is not commercially viable because it’s too expensive despite it being so potent, THC-O Acetate is a promising new cannabinoid for commercial use thanks to its strength and purity, as well as its cost-effectiveness.

Because THC-O is acetylated, the molecules are able to bind to your cannabinoid receptors at a higher rate, which essentially means that THC-O Acetate is reportedly way more potent than Delta 8, Delta 9, or Delta 10.

While care should be taken no to overdo the cannabinoid due to this potency, THC-O Acetate does have many alleged benefits. People who need help with pain relief, digestive disorders, chronic health issues, or insomnia have reported that THC-O Acetate is extremely beneficial in circumstances where Delta 8 THC or Delta 9 THC products were not as effective.

