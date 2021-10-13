AirDoctor's UltraHEPAⓇ Air Purification Technology Effectively Removes Live SARS-CoV-2 Virus From Air

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirDoctor, a global leader in air purification, announced results of independent laboratory testing of its UltraHEPAⓇ air purification technology that show it removes 99.97% of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) from the air. These successful results were achieved using the live aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus on the AirDoctor 3000 purifier in a test chamber and conducted by U.S.-based MRIGlobal, an independent, not-for-profit contract research organization. These results build on AirDoctor's previous independent laboratory testing that showed AirDoctor purifiers remove a variety of bacteria and viruses, including H1N1,1 and airborne particles as small as 0.003 microns.2

"With more activities requiring the return to public spaces, many people are understandably concerned about the threat COVID-19 poses to their health and the health of their loved ones. AirDoctor is committed to reducing the risk of infection with effective, industry-leading technology backed by rigorous independent laboratory testing. For over 15 years, our team of air purification experts has been dedicated to providing peace of mind to consumers through innovative products that have undergone third-party testing and produce transparent results," said Peter Spiegel, founder and co-CEO of AirDoctor and Ideal Living.

AirDoctor's innovative technologies include:

UltraHEPA Filters independently tested and proven to remove particles as small as 0.003 microns 2 — that's 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard. The most recent third-party testing in lab chambers demonstrates AirDoctor purifiers remove up to 99.99% of a range of bacteria and viruses, including H1N1, and 99.97% of live SARS-CoV-2 virus.

— that's 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard. The most recent third-party testing in lab chambers demonstrates AirDoctor purifiers remove up to 99.99% of a range of bacteria and viruses, including H1N1, and 99.97% of live SARS-CoV-2 virus. Proprietary dual-action, activated Carbon VOC Filters, catalyzed with potassium permanganate, capture odors, gases and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) like formaldehyde.

Professional-grade Air Quality Sensor that monitors the air quality in the room and an Auto-Mode that automatically adjusts the filtration level for around-the-clock protection.

About AirDoctor

AirDoctor's mission is to inspire a thriving life for all through pure, healthy air technology proven by science. AirDoctor delivers professional air purification technology to consumers, businesses and schools alike at an affordable price. AirDoctor's effectiveness is backed by rigorous independent testing so the air you breathe is as pure as the science that goes into our products. AirDoctor purifiers are available at airdoctorpro.com, Amazon and other online retailers. They are also sold internationally in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

