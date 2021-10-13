Pre-Leasing is Underway at Legacy Encore Apartment Homes in Tampa’s Encore! District

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company is now pre-leasing Legacy Encore , a new five-story luxury apartment community located in Tampa’s ENCORE! District, consisting of 228 market-rate apartment homes.



Legacy Encore boasts various studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes , ranging from 491 to 1,206 square feet, offering the bold and modern energy of Downtown Tampa from your living room.

The community’s location offers a quick drive to all of Tampa’s hottest entertainment and recreation, shopping, and restaurants. Legacy Encore offers residents the opportunity to redefine their living experience in a place that brings together the best aspects of life—social activity, luxury relaxation, and professional focus. The University of Tampa and Tampa General Hospital are both within five miles, and Tampa International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away, giving residents the option to explore without boundaries.

“Legacy Encore is the first of many communities we plan to deliver throughout the Tampa Bay region,” said Jon Wood, Legacy Partners’ Senior Managing Director, Southeast. “We are excited to bring Legacy’s brand to Tampa with this urban chic community. Legacy Encore offers an unbeatable lifestyle to residents in close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major employment centers.”

The community offers lifestyle-enhancing onsite amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, a heated saltwater pool, a cutting-edge fitness center, a yoga/spin studio, a parcel acceptance center with cold storage, and more.

Apartment amenities at Legacy Encore include designer wood vinyl flooring, 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, spacious closets, full sized washer and dryers, soaking tubs, glass enclosed showers (in select homes), and Latch smart apartment technology packages.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

