The Washington Center Announces Funded Federal Diversity Internships in Public Health

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) has partnered with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to administer the SAMHSA Internship Program.

Building a diverse behavioral health workforce is a top public health priority and is part of SAMHSA’s efforts to reduce disparities in mental health and/or substance use disorders across populations.

The SAMHSA Internship Program is specifically designed to equip graduate students and recent undergraduates from underrepresented populations to work in the public health field. Women, Veterans, persons with disabilities, Asian and Pacific Islanders, and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) are encouraged to apply.

“The Washington Center is honored to launch our partnership with SAMHSA,” says Jung Ran Lim, TWC vice president. “We’re committed to contributing to SAMHSA’s mission by providing highly talented, diverse students who have a passion for public health and want to make a difference.”

In this federally funded full-time internship, interns gain practical experience through projects, special assignments, or research that supports federal, state, and community-based programs, policies, and best practices in the prevention and treatment of substance abuse and mental illness. Internship opportunities in the SAMHSA program are in a variety of fields, including:

Substance abuse and mental health prevention and treatment

Federal, state, and local government policies and regulations

Health IT

Program administration, operations, and management

Research and data analysis

Communications and social marketing

Grant management

During the 10-week summer or 15-week fall and spring program, students will intern five days/week (40-hour week) at the SAMHSA office in Rockville, Maryland. Some virtual or hybrid internship roles may be available.

TWC is accepting applications from current graduate and undergraduate students, and recent graduates (within 12 months of graduation). Preferred majors (current master’s degree students or recent graduates of master’s programs preferred) include:

Public health (MPH)

Public administration (MPA)

Behavioral and social sciences

Public policy

Business communications

Business administration

Information technology

For eligibility information, benefits, application deadlines and program dates, please visit the TWC website at https://twc.edu/programs/samhsa-internship-program.

Also, for any questions, please email federal@twc.edu.

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center is the largest and most established student internship program in Washington, D.C. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each student’s experience to be truly transformative.

About the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.