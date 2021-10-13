Automotive Subframe Market size worth $ 3.61 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Automotive Subframe Market ” By Product (Steel Subframe, Aluminum Alloy Subframe), By Application (Front Subframe, Rear Subframe), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Subframe Market size was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.61 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=158298

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Automotive Subframe Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Subframe Market Overview

The demand for high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles is growing among the masses. This is further putting emphasis on reducing the weight of the vehicle, thereby enhancing its performance. This trend has compelled manufacturers to design new vehicles and subframes or chassis that will result in lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Moreover, the other rising concern is the emission of harmful gases from the exhaust of the vehicle. Hence, in order to monitor emission control, manufacturers should design low-emission vehicles, which raises the need to design low-weight chassis.

The automobile manufacturers are producing chassis systems with innovations and advancements owing to increasing demand for premium and improved performance vehicles. The rising technological advancements and innovations in vehicles are fueling demand for advanced subframes or chassis systems. For instance, AUDI AG manufactured a new car called Audi A6, which has a light-weight chassis and electric-assist steering. Such features can improve the driving experience, which in turn, augments the demand for luxurious vehicles.

The growing sales of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles increase the production of electric vehicles which in turn drives the growth of the automotive subframe market. The adoption of electric vehicles in developed countries has increased owing to the greenhouse emission regulations by the government and the increasing price of fuel. For instance, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), in 2017, there were around 22,000 electric vehicles in the Netherlands, which is around a 60% increase from the previous year.

Key Developments in Automotive Subframe Market

South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc and automotive supplier Magna International Inc are launching a joint venture that will make key components for electric cars.

Canadian auto parts company Magna International Inc. is planning to expand its global manufacturing capacity to North America as it focuses on electric vehicle production.

F-Tech Inc. has planned to increase business with GM and Toyota to deliver suspension parts.

F-Tech Inc. announced that it won a new order to deliver suspension parts to Toyota vehicles built in the USA, Japan, and Asia.

The major players in the market are F-tech, Yorozu, Magna, Benteler Group, Toyoda Iron Works, Gestamp Automocion, Ryobi Limited, and Y-tec.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Subframe Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Subframe Market, By Product Steel Subframe Aluminum Alloy Subframe



Automotive Subframe Market, By Application Front Subframe Rear Subframe



Automotive Subframe Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Motor Monitoring Market By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud) By End-User (Automotive, Oil And Gas, Mining, Food And Beverage, Aerospace And Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Seats Market By Type (Split Bench and Bucket Seat), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles), By Component (Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Headrest), By Trim Material (Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Fabric), By Technology (Standard Seats, Powered Seats, Ventilated Seats), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Knee Airbags Market By Product (Nylon Type, Polyester Type), By Application (OEM, Aftermarket), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market By Type (Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers, Aramid Fibers), By Matrix Type (Polymer Matrix, Metal Matrix), By Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), By End-Use Industry (Building And Construction, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 automotive TIC companies functioning according to global laws

Visualize Automotive Subframe Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.