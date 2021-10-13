GPOPlus+ Announces the Launch of $5,000,000 Reg D 506c Equity Crowdfunding Offering

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced that it’s seeking up to $5,000,000 from Accredited Investors under its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Reg D 506c offering .

“GPOX plans to grow and is looking to attract new shareholders that want to grow with us,” said Company CEO, Brett H. Pojunis.

The details of the Company’s Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and investor presentation can be found at https://invest.gpoplus.com .

The GPOX Private Placement opportunity is being offered to a limited number of Accredited Investors in compliance with Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and in offshore transactions to persons other than “U.S. Persons” in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Terms of the Offering include a $1,500.00 purchase price per Unit with each Unit consisting of one thousand (1,000) shares of common stock at $1.50 a share and one thousand (1,000) bonus Warrants to purchase an additional share of common stock for $2.00 per share.

In addressing the Use of Proceeds of the Offering, CEO Brett H. Pojunis stated that “The funds will be allocated to acquisitions as part of our “Growth By Acquisition” strategy and to accelerate our current expansion plans which include developing additional sales channels, marketing, and advertising our GPOs, as well as white-label and private label product development.”

Pojunis continued, “We are excited to launch this crowdfunding offering and continue adding investments into our company for acquisitions and growth capital,” “We feel very strongly that this capital injection would enable us to continue executing our business model, allow us to invest further in infrastructure, help grow our existing GPOs, and launch new GPOs.”

The Company encourages investors and prospective investors to review the most recent financials: https://gpoplus.com/sec-filings/

Learn About the Offering

Crowdfunding Page

Please visit our crowdfunding page: https://invest.gpoplus.com

GPO Plus $GPOX Crowdfunding Trailer: https://youtu.be/TdGAI-wnHM0

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real-time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus’s Contacts:

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment