LiUNA and partners celebrate ground-breaking for new residential development in the heart of downtown Hamilton

Hamilton, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Labourers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) is pleased to announce the ground-breaking of a new residential development located at 75 James Street South, Hamilton, Ontario.

As part of LiUNA’s ongoing efforts to support and drive the revitalization of infrastructure and residential options in Hamilton’s downtown core, this new development is fully invested by the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) and is being built in partnership with Fengate Asset Management, The Hi-Rise Group and SG Constructors.

The ground-breaking ceremony featured comments from Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada, and His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton. Following the welcoming comments, Mr. Mancinelli and the Mayor participated in the ceremonial ground-breaking alongside LPFCEC trustees, city officials, and representatives of the project partners.

“On behalf of LiUNA, we are incredibly proud to continue addressing the increasingly critical residential needs in Hamilton," said Joseph Mancinelli. “LiUNA’s footprint in our community continues to compliment the growth and future development of the city while addressing infrastructure needs including this new residential build with a fully funded investment by LPFCEC. The visionary 75 James St. South will continue to further economic growth and development including commercial, transit and residential infrastructure.”

Featuring 500+ residential units as well as office and heritage space, including the LiUNA Local 837 office, and live/work units, the 75 James Street South development will help to address significantly increased residential needs in Hamilton from people of all ages and occupations, including students, millennials priced out of the Toronto market, and retirees. The site location is exceptionally transit-oriented and pedestrian-friendly, offering easy access to necessities, work, school, and entertainment.

About the Labourers’ International Union of North America

Half a million members strong across North America, LiUNA – the Labourers’ International Union of North America – is a powerhouse of highly-skilled men and women who proudly build stronger communities across various sectors, predominately in construction. Representing over 140,000 men and women in Canada, LiUNA continues to be a leading advocate for workplace health and safety. United through collective bargaining agreements, LiUNA members earn competing wages, good benefits and the opportunity for advancement and better futures. From roads to bridges, tunnels to high-rise, building essential transit and healthcare infrastructure, the highly skilled, diverse members of LiUNA build stronger, prosperous communities from the ground up and are essential to our country’s economic development and advancement. Learn more at liuna.ca.



About LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Established in 1972, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) is one of the fastest growing multi-employer pension funds across Canada, voted among top 10 pension funds by Benefits Canada. With a diverse investment portfolio and over $10 billion in assets, LPFCEC has yielded positive returns for the plan, great work opportunities for LiUNA members, and has created many needed institutions across North America through a broad range of alternative investments. Learn more at lpfcec.org.

