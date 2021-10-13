VITAL VOICES PARTNERS WITH NOWTHIS FOR AN INSPIRING EVENT, FEATURING SECRETARY HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, OPRAH WINFREY, EVA LONGORIA, AMANDA GORMAN & MORE IN CONVERSATION WITH WOMEN CHANGEMAKERS FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE

Washington D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Voices, the leading nonprofit that invests in women leaders who are solving the world’s greatest challenges, NowThis, the no.1 news brand on digital [Tubular Labs, March 2021], and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announce the return of the successful event franchise NowThis NEXT.

This year’s event called Yes We Did! The Vital Voices of 2021, will shine a spotlight on the critical role women leaders play in creating a more equitable and just world for us all. The second annual NowThis NEXT will touch on the most pressing issues women are facing right now, including: mental health, racial justice, climate justice, women and girls’ rights around the world with a special focus on Afghanistan. The show, hosted by NowThis Producer and Correspondent Luria Freeman will feature legacy changemakers, celebrities, and thought leaders including Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, actor and activist Eva Longoria, actor Kristen Bell, actor Nicole Maines, singer, dancer, and actor JoJo Siwa, actor Garcelle Beauvais, actor and singer Skye Dakota Turner, author, podcaster, and purpose coach Jay Shetty, and singer-songwriter MILCK, Netflix executive Bozoma Saint John, designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg, and Vital Voices CEO Alyse Nelson as they amplify the voices of inspiring women in the Vital Voices global network who are solving the world’s greatest challenges.

The special will be opened by Oprah Winfrey and will feature remarks from Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, as well as a powerful interview with Clinton and an Afghan woman leader who will share her story. This year’s Vital Voices honorees include poet and activist Amanda Gorman, racial justice activist Chelsea Miller and youth climate activist Xiye Bastida. The Afghan Girls Robotics Team will also address attendees in a very special moment and call to action.

Yes We Did! The Vital Voices of 2021 will premiere on Monday, October 25 at 8PM ET/7PM CT/8PM PT on OWN and simultaneously on nowthisnext.com, and live on NowThis’ Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels, with P&G serving as the special’s presenting sponsor. Additional partners include Barbie in support of their Dream Gap Project initiative, Sephora, and Moderna.

“Vital Voices and its mission, to invest in women leaders solving the world’s greatest challenges, has never been more important -- especially as we are watching the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan evaporate,” said Alyse Nelson, president and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership. “We value this collaboration with NowThis and OWN that illuminates the Vital Voices network of 18,000 change makers across 184 countries, each of whom are daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.”

“Our work with Vital Voices supports women leaders who are working to solve great challenges and create a more equal world,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G, and member of Vital Voices’ Board of Directors. “Renewing our partnership with NowThis and Vital Voices and welcoming OWN, who’s joined in for this outstanding event, will help us support the next generation of leaders and continue to uplift women changemakers and their communities.”

"Innovative coverage of women's rights and equality continues to be incredibly resonant for the passionate and socially engaged NowThis audience," said NowThis president Athan Stephanopoulos. "Following the success of last year's event, we are thrilled to not only partner again with Vital Voices to connect our audience with inspiring new women leaders, but to also build on our partnership with OWN and bring this program to an even wider audience."

NowThis’ wide-reaching platform racks up billions of monthly views. The inaugural NowThis NEXT celebrating women’s thought leadership garnered over 12M views. In addition to featuring speakers on issues like COVID-19, the climate crisis, women’s rights, and racial injustice, this year’s special will once again call on NowThis’ large audience to participate in donating to Vital Voices and social calls to action.

About Vital Voices

Vital Voices Global Partnership invests in women leaders who are solving the world’s greatest challenges. We are “venture catalysts,” identifying those with a daring vision for change and partnering with them to make that vision a reality. We scale and accelerate impact through long term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity and visibility. Over the last 22 years, we have built a network of 18,000 change makers across 184 countries who are collectively daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.

