LINCOLN TECH LAUNCHES MAZDA AUTOMOTIVE STUDENT TRAINING IN UNION, NJ

Parsippany, NJ, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has introduced Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) at its Union, NJ campus. Students enrolled in Automotive Technology training can add this option to their program and build career skills specific to Mazda technologies.

The launch of MAST was celebrated at the campus on Tuesday, October 5th, when representatives from Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) joined Lincoln Tech faculty, staff and administrators to officially introduce the training opportunity. The new program includes a number of benefits* for accepted students, such as career placement opportunities with a living wage at participating local Mazda dealerships, one-on-one mentorships with Mazda Master or Senior Certified Techs, discounts on tool kits and Mazda vehicles, and up to $15,000 in student tuition reimbursements.

“MNAO has been a valued partner of our Queens, NY campus since 2019 and recently expanded their presence to our Columbia, MD campus. We’re grateful and excited to now call them a partner in Union, NJ as well,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “The benefits to both our graduates and the region’s Mazda dealers make this a win-win that we expect will pay dividends for years to come.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Jersey and New York are projected to have more than 55,000 openings for automotive technicians by 2028, while on a national level 617,000 openings are projected**.

* Must meet dealer terms and conditions

**This data was compiled from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the years 2018-2028, www.careeronestop.org, captured on September 17, 2021. National employment projection reflects the years 2019-2029.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.