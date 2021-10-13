Harbor Custom Development, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Gig Harbor, Washington , Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that President and CEO, Sterling Griffin, will present Harbor’s corporate overview and business objectives at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 14, 2021.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600 companies have presented to LD Micros community of analysts and investors. This year’s Main Event will take place in person on October 12-14th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air. For those that cannot join in person, please visit Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com) for more information and to listen to the corporate presentations.





Harbor Custom Development Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference and to register visit: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com) . To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Griffin after the event please reach out to IR@harborcustomdev.com .



About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com



About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Belfair, Allyn, Port Orchard, Lacey, Burien, Yelm and Blaine in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in three new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The Company recently acquired property in Punta Gorda, Florida, and plans to begin construction of oceanfront condominiums there in 2022. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

