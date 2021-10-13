John Meder Joins Risk Strategies as Head of Risk Consulting and Claims Advocacy

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced John Meder has joined the company as Head of Risk Consulting and Claims Advocacy.



Meder is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in risk management, analytics, claims and loss control. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Head of Risk Advisory at USI Insurance Services. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Wells Fargo Insurance Services and Senior Vice President with Marsh. He started his career as a risk manager for a large real estate and development firm.

“Our claims and loss control team help clients’ anticipate and mitigate risk prior to an event, and provide advocacy if they suffer a loss,” said Eric Levy, COO of Risk Strategies. “John’s expertise and years of hands-on experience has provided him with an end-to-end perspective that will bring unique value for our clients and our team.”

In his position, Meder will be particularly focused on developing and providing high-impact consultative solutions to help clients achieve meaningful reductions in losses and lower their overall cost of risk. He will also be responsible for strengthening and shaping the firm’s technical claims and risk control resources and staying abreast of ever-changing emerging risks.

“I am excited to join a firm with deep roots in business consulting and a commitment to specialization,” said Meder. “Helping clients with practical, effective strategies to mitigate risk, avoid loss and improve coverage terms is fundamental to being their trusted advisor. Plus, we can play a big role in ensuring claims are successfully addressed and the best outcomes realized.”

A resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, John Meder is an energetic sponsor for insurance education and actively serves on many non-profit boards including Junior Achievement, Griffith Foundation for Insurance Education, and Gamma Lota Sigma. He has served as an Adjunct Professor of Finance in Risk Management and Insurance at The Ohio State University and taught classes in risk management at John Carroll University.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

Mike Moses

mmoses@matternow.com