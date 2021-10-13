Swish Data Welcomes Industry Veteran Rick Shafer as Vice President of DoD Sales

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Swish Data announced that industry veteran Rick Shafer will join the company as Vice President of DoD Sales. In this role, Rick will expand the company's DoD sales team as they prepare for extensive growth in this market. "The DoD market is very important to Swish's long-term growth, and we know that strong sales leadership is a must," stated Monty Deel, President and Chief Executive Officer for Swish Data. "We have fortunately found that leadership in Rick, and I'm excited to welcome him to the Swish team."

Rick brings over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in sales, services, hardware, software, and application solutions. Throughout his career, Rick has demonstrated his ability to penetrate and grow Federal and DoD markets by building high-performing teams that consistently surpass revenue growth objectives. Rick is exceptionally skilled at leading technology and sales professionals, customer relationship building, sales strategy development, business growth and execution.

Most recently, Rick was employed by Mercury Systems, where he led their Rugged Enterprise Server business. His tenure included driving more than $130M in revenue, overseeing the integration of two sales teams and achieving 15% YoY growth. Prior to Mercury Systems, Rick served as Director of DoD Sales at Riverbed where he doubled the Army and DISA business in three years. He's also spent time in sales and sales engineering at both Cisco and World Wide Technology. In addition to his extensive experience, Rick is highly collaborative in working with connected teams beyond the sales organization.

Prior to entering the technology sector, Rick served 12 years in the United States Army. As a Chief Warrant Officer, he was responsible for ensuring maximum reliability of systems by providing responsive management, administration, and engineering of tactical communications assets. Rick is a graduate of Colorado Technical University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management and he holds a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Florida. Rick holds an Active DoD Security Clearance.

About Swish

Swish is a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers. Experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies on the market and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure that customers realize maximum operational value. Since 2006, Swish has delivered high-performance solutions and services to the Federal Government market ensuring that customers' digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed expectations and requirements. Swish is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. www.swishdata.com

Media Contact:

Sherryl Dorch

sdorch@swishdata.com

703-407-4696

