The novel ocular drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15%, till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Over the years, a number of companies have developed several novel and advanced drug delivery devices, which are reported to be capable of addressing the known challenges in this domain. The anticipated growth in the patient population for such disorders is likely to increase demand for effective and patient centric ocular drug delivery devices.

Key Market Insights

Over 45 novel ocular drug delivery devices have either been approved or are being developed

Currently, 13% of such drug delivery devices are marketed, while majority (44%) of the systems are being evaluated in preclinical and discovery stages. Further, most (88%) of these devices are intended for the delivery of small molecule-based therapies.

Close to 80% of the novel ocular drug delivery devices in the pipeline are implants

Inserts and punctal plugs represent 10% of the development pipeline, each. Further, majority (60%) of such drug delivery devices are biodegradable. It is also worth mentioning that most (75%) of the ocular drug delivery device developers are based in North America, primarily in the US.

Clinical trials registered in this domain have increased at a CAGR of 29%, during 2018-2021

A number of clinical studies focused on the evaluation of novel drug delivery devices are currently ongoing worldwide. Of the total, close to 55% of the studies have already been completed, followed by 33% trials which are currently active and recruiting patients.

Over 1,145 patents related to novel ocular drug delivery devices have been granted / filed

There was significant increase in the number of patent applications filed over the last few years. Interestingly, more than 100 patents were filed / granted in 2020. Further, around 45% of the patents were filed in North America. It is worth highlighting that most of the patents were granted / filed for ocular implants.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 18%, between 2017 and 2021

Research and development agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders, followed by product commercialization agreements (12%), product commercialization and development agreements (12%), and product distribution agreements (8%).

More than USD 3.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors in this domain

It is important to mention that, between pre-2011 and 2021, majority of the funding amount was raised through secondary offerings (68%) and debt financing (20%). Further, most (93%) of the funding rounds were reported in the US.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 88% of the market share, by 2030

The current market is driven by sales of novel ocular drug delivery devices designed to treat non-infectious uveitis (over 32%), followed by those targeting diabetic macular edema (22%) and glaucoma (13%). Further, ocular drug delivery inserts currently capture the dominant share (90%) of the market (in terms of sales-based revenues); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading novel ocular drug delivery device developers?

device developers? Which are the popular types of novel ocular drug delivery devices available in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the novel ocular drug delivery devices market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Drug Delivery Device

Implant

Insert

Punctal Plugs

Target Indication

Glaucoma

Retinal vein occlusion

Postoperative ocular inflammation

Non-infectious uveitis

Diabetic macular edema

Dry eye disease

Wet age-related macular degeneration

Retinal diseases

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Others

Type of Product

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



The report includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), technology overview, product portfolios, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Alimera Sciences

Bausch & Lomb

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Glaukos

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

