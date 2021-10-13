Mach7 Technologies Announces Successful Go-Live at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, formally announced the successful Go-Live of its Enterprise Imaging Solution at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Martha Jefferson Hospital, founded in 1903, is a multi-specialty 176-bed general medical and surgical hospital with an employee staff of over 1,600 and 365 affiliated physicians.



This is the second major Go-Live announcement of Mach7 solutions as part of Sentara Healthcare’s Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) modernization project. The first, announced in May 2020, encompassed the successful deployment of Mach7’s Vendor Neutral Archive and Diagnostic Studio in conjunction with the eUnity enterprise diagnostic viewer.

The Martha Jefferson Hospital Go-Live comprises the deployment of Mach7’s eUnity Diagnostic Viewer, Universal Worklist, Quality Control Module and Vendor Neutral Archive with the directive to facilitate and support diagnostic workflows for all clinicians, administrators and interpreting providers. This also includes promoting interoperability through integration to the organizational EMR and core Digital Dictation/Voice Recognition application. As an intrinsic goal of the project, physicians and radiologists will benefit from using the same web-based platform and user interface, resulting in improved efficiency, collaboration, and team-based patient care. Further, the migration and consolidation of studies from several legacy radiology and cardiology imaging data systems will give providers a comprehensive view of the patient’s full imaging history - including relevant priors and associated contextual patient data.

Trent Conwell, Sentara Healthcare’s IT Director, said, “When we contracted with Mach7 in 2019, it was with the intent of establishing a long-term partnership with a healthcare IT provider that could support the comprehensive diagnostic imaging solution needs of our expansive network. This included the ability to migrate a large amount of study data from various service lines and PACS to create one centralized clinical repository, which provided substantial financial efficiencies to our organization; the capability to provide one universal viewing platform across the enterprise, and to provide advanced technological capabilities that support on-premise, Cloud, and hybrid Cloud infrastructures. This Go-Live is a testament to Mach7’s ability to support these core imaging and infrastructure requirements and establishes a baseline for future implementations.”

There were several key elements of note to Sentara's PACS Modernization Project. One such aspect was the scope of their imaging data migration. In total, Sentara migrated a staggering 22.5 million studies from multiple disparate radiology and cardiology PACS deployment instances into the Mach7 Vendor Neutral Archive. This data consolidation encompassed twelve hospitals across Sentara's healthcare network. Another important and unique characteristic of this project was the migration of data from an on-premise environment to a full Cloud environment and back to an on-premise infrastructure as Sentara underwent multiple data center changes during the deployment schedule.

“We are proud of the achievements made by the Mach7 and Sentara Healthcare teams as part of this highly complex implementation,” said Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7. “This serves as a great example of collaboration combined with advanced technological innovation, flexibility, and personalized customer service to ultimately drive better patient outcomes and promote healthier lives.”

As Martha Jefferson Hospital utilizes Mach7’s Enterprise Imaging Solution for clinical review and diagnostic interpretation, plans are underway to expand Mach7 solution deployments to the next Sentara Healthcare consortium hospital and increase utilization to another radiology reading group with over 25 interpreting providers. Ultimately, the project includes the anticipated replacement of an additional 4 radiology PACS systems.

About Sentara Healthcare:

Sentara Healthcare is a Virginia-based not-for-profit health system which includes 12 hospitals, more than 1000 physicians and 3800 medical providers. For more than a decade, Modern Healthcare magazine has ranked Sentara as one of America’s top integrated healthcare systems, which includes advanced imaging centers, nursing and assisted-living centers, outpatient campuses, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, home health and a hospice agency.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

