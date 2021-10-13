AAID’S 2021 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO, NOVEMBER 10-13

Chicago, IL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry will hold its 70th Annual Conference, Pursuing Implant Competency, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, November 10-13, and virtual presentations from 18 main podium sessions. This year’s meeting also offers 34 hands-on workshops, 4 seminars, and a program that is specifically geared toward the Dental Implant Team.



Introducing…

Pursuing Implant Competency will feature main podiums exploring concepts such as Mentoring Transformations, Navigating Complications, Global Perspectives and Clinical Innovations.

This year’s 75+ speakers include: Dr. Suheil Boutros, Dr. Jack Hahn, Dr. Mark Iacobelli, Dr. Fouad Khoury, Dr. Joseph Massad, Dr. Alex Molinari, Dr. Andre Saadoun, and Dr. Hilt Tatum.

Attendees are encouraged to attend the exhibit hall, where 70+ companies will be in attendance.

Registration: https://www.eventscribe.net/2021/AAID-Annual/.

For specific questions, contact registration@aaid.com for more details.

For Exhibitors: Register for a booth at https://www.aaid.com/Annual_Conference/Exhibitor-Information.html. Email Jill Maksimovich, Director of Corporate Relations at exhibits@aaid.com or call (312) 781-2060 for additional assistance.

###

Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. The AAID mission is to advance the science and practice of implant dentistry through education, credentialing, and advocacy on behalf of patients and practitioners. AAID's educational offerings and credentialing program provide practitioners with invaluable expertise in the field of oral implantology—expertise that ultimately benefits the patients that dentists serve. For more information, visit aaid.com.