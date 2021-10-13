Global Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive (2021 to 2030) - Development of Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive by Technology (Camera, LIDAR & RADAR), Data Fusion Type & Level (Homogeneous, Heterogeneous, Data, Decision, Feature), Software Layer, Vehicle Type (ICE, Autonomous & Electric) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ICE sensor fusion market for automotive is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Various governments globally are implementing safety standards by making safety features such as automated emergency brake, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning a mandatory feature in vehicles, driving adoption of cameras, radars and LiDARs in automobiles.



This is expected to strongly drive the adoption of sensor fusion in developed as well developing countries. Also, growing popularity of high-end and luxury cars is boosting sensor fusion market for automotive. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, European Union, US are focusing on enhanced automotive safety standards. Thus, the demand is expected to gain momentum globally.

Heterogeneous fusion type is expected to be the largest market by data fusion type

The key benefits of heterogenous sensor fusion are enhanced system performance and robustness. Examples of multi-modal fusion systems or heterogeneous sensors are visible cameras, Far IR cameras, visual cameras LASER scanner radar, GPS localizer CAN bus Gyroscope, etc. Various modern sensor networks are heterogenous - a combination of a variety of wired and wireless sensors/actuators.



For instance, in a driver assistance system, the system collects data from internal and external sensors installed in the car. This includes various types of sensors such as GPS localizers, a CAN bus, a gyroscope, radar, and cameras. Thus, the multiple benefits offered by heterogeneous sensor data fusion are driving its popularity in vehicles.

Decision fusion market segment is expected to be the fastest

In decision level sensors, each sensor makes an individual decision before forming a combination of decisions to arrive at a more informed final decision, i.e., target decision fusion. Decision fusion is less complex than data fusion. Decision-making algorithms, as a key technology for uncertain data fusion, is the core to obtain reasonable multisensory information fusion results.



Thus, there is a broad application of decision-making algorithms on target attributes, characteristics, and types through detailed processing of information obtained through various sensors. A multitude of theorems and algorithms are emerging in decision sensor fusions. Decision fusion is expected to gain popularity globally in the coming years, owing to its advantages and less complex architecture.



One of the many practical benefits offered by decision fusion is that it allows combining individual results, even if it was not expected in the testing of the algorithm. Consequently, different sources of information can be easily exchanged, and the fusion strategy is readily adapted to unknown future changes of input sources.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific sensor fusion market for automotive is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market. The growing adoption of advanced ADAS technologies in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is expected to drive market growth in the region. China's passenger car production is expected to reach 24 million units by 2026, presenting a huge opportunity for sensor fusion hardware manufacturers and software/algorithm developers globally as well as domestically.



Not only passenger cars but trucks are also set to reach 2 million units by 2026. The South Korean transport ministry announced that it requires all new large passenger vehicles and trucks to be fitted with AEB and LDW systems from January 2019. Thus, the implementation of government mandates is expected to drive the adoption of sensors- cameras, radars and LiDARs. Such factors would in turn, drive the growth of sensor fusion technology during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre & Post COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive

4.2 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Data Fusion Type

4.3 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Technology

4.5 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Fusion Level

4.6 Sensor Fusion Market for Autonomous Vehicles, by Level of Autonomy

4.7 Sensor Fusion Market for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

4.8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technical advantages offered by sensor fusion

5.2.1.2 Stringent emission standards regarding NOx and particulate matter

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of standardization in software architecture/hardware platforms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of autonomous vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and safety concerns

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 On Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, Scenarios (2019-2030)

5.8.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.8.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.8.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.9 Porter'S Five forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Environment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internal Sensors

6.3 External Sensors

7 Sensor Fusion for Automotive: Algorithms

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Kalman Filter

7.3 Bayesian Filter

7.4 Central Limit theorem

7.5 Convolutional Neural Networks

8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Cameras

8.2.1 Technical Advantages Such As Reading Signs & Classifying Objects Boost Demand for Cameras

8.3 Radar

8.3.1 Affordability and Clarity In Challenging Conditions Expected To Drive Radar Demand

8.4 LiDAR

8.4.1 Enhanced Obstacle Detection & Safe Navigation Boost Application In Vehicles

9 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Fusion Level

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Feature Fusion

9.2.1 Accuracy of Feature Level Fusion Drives Its Popularity

9.3 Decision Fusion

9.3.1 Developments In Algorithms for Decision Fusion Boost Growth

9.4 Data Fusion

9.4.1 Lower Detection Error Probability Drives Segment Growth

10 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.2.1 Implementation of Regulations To Make ADAS Standard In Passengers Cars Drives Segment

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

10.3.1 Safety Regulations To Reduce Accidents Boosts Adoption of Sensor Fusion In Lcvs

10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

10.4.1 Segment Driven by Adoption of ADAS Features In Hcvs

11 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Data Fusion Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Homogenous

11.2.1 Homogenous Fusion To Witness Moderate Growth During forecast Period

11.3 Heterogenous

11.3.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles With Sensor Fusion Expected To Drive Demand

12 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Software Layer

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Operating System

12.2.1 Ongoing Developments In Advanced Software Operating Systems Drive Popularity

12.3 Middleware

12.3.1 Availability of Various Middleware Expected To Boost Market

12.4 Application Software

12.4.1 Developments In Application Software With More Advanced Features Expected To Drive Adoption

13 Sensor Fusion Market for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev)

13.2.1 Regulations To Mandate ADAS Features In Bevs Boost Segment

13.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

13.3.1 Increasing Sales of PHEVs With ADAS Features Boost Segment

13.4 Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

13.4.1 Launch of FCEV Models With ADAS Features To Drive Growth

14 Sensor Fusion Market for Autonomous Vehicles, by Level of Autonomy

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

14.1.3 Industry Insights

14.2 L4

14.2.1 Segment Propelled by Oem Investment In Automated Driving

14.3 L5

14.3.1 Increased Testing of Autonomous Driving Boosts Advancements In L5

15 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Region

16 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Temperature Sensors

16.2.1 Temperature Sensors Mainly Used In Powertrain and HVAC Applications

16.3 Pressure Sensors

16.3.1 Pressure Sensors Mainly Used In HVAC, Safety & Control, and TPMS

16.4 Position Sensors

16.4.1 Position Sensors Widely Used To Provide Information To ECMS

16.5 Oxygen Sensors

16.5.1 Oxygen Sensors Used To Measure Proportional Amount of Oxygen In Liquid Or Gas

16.6 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors

16.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations To Limit NOx Emissions To Provide Opportunities for NOx Sensors

16.7 Speed Sensors

16.7.1 Speed Sensors Used To Measure Engine Camshaft Speed and Vehicle Speed

16.8 Inertial Sensors

16.8.1 Inertial Sensors Mainly Based On Mems Technology and Used In Accelerometers and Gyroscopes

16.8.1.1 Accelerometers

16.8.1.2 Gyroscopes

16.9 Image Sensors

16.9.1 Increasing Adoption of ADAS To Boost Use of Image Sensors

16.9.1.1 CMOS

16.9.1.2 CCD

16.10 Other Sensors

16.10.1 Radar

16.10.2 Ultrasonic Sensors

16.10.3 Rain Sensors

16.10.4 Relative Humidity Sensors

16.10.5 Proximity Sensors

16.10.6 Particulate Matter Sensors

16.10.7 LiDAR

16.10.8 Current Sensors

17 Automotive Sensors Market, by Application

18 Recommendations by the Publisher

18.1 Asia Pacific: A Potential Market for Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive

18.2 Strategic Adoption of LiDAR To Create New Revenue Pockets

18.3 Growing Demand for Sensor Fusion In Electric & Autonomous Vehicles

18.4 Conclusion

19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Overview

19.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

19.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2018-2020

19.4 Market Share Analysis

19.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

19.5.1 Star

19.5.2 Emerging Leader

19.5.3 Pervasive

19.5.4 Participant

19.6 Competitive Scenario

19.7 New Product Launches

19.8 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

20 Company Profiles

20.1 Key Players

20.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

20.1.2 Continental AG

20.1.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

20.1.4 STMicroelectronics

20.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

20.1.6 Infineon Technologies

20.1.7 Allegro Microsystems

20.1.8 Denso Corporation

20.1.9 Sensata Technologies, Inc.

20.1.10 Elmos Semiconductor Se

20.1.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

20.2 Other Key Players

20.2.1 CTS Corporation

20.2.2 Baselabs GmbH

20.2.3 Memsic Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

20.2.4 Kionix, Inc.

20.2.5 TDK Corporation

20.2.6 Analog Devices

20.2.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

20.2.8 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

20.2.9 Leddartech Inc.

20.2.10 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

20.2.11 Maxim Integrated

20.2.12 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

20.2.13 Renesas Electronics Corporation

20.2.14 Mobileye

20.2.15 Aptiv Plc

20.2.16 Magna International

21 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2tqpb