Canada’s Credit Unions Continue to Set a Longstanding Record with Five 2021 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards Wins

Toronto, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s credit unions have once again ranked as the top financial institution for outstanding customer service in the 2021 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards. Canada’s credit unions have ranked first in this category for 17 years in a row.

“Canada’s credit unions have achieved an incredible feat in being recognized for their excellence in customer service for 17 consecutive years. This recognition is truly a reflection of the member-focused service credit unions provide,” noted Martha Durdin, President and CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association. “Credit unions have especially demonstrated this through their response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even in times of uncertainty and stress, placing their members and communities first has always been a constant priority,” added Durdin.

Canada’s credit unions also won in four other categories and received a total of four awards as the sole winners among financial institutions. Included in the standalone victories were “Values My Business” and “Branch Service Excellence” — a further testament to the special relationship credit unions have with their members.

The full list of categories in which Canada’s Credit Unions were winners includes:

Customer Service Excellence (sole winner)

Values My Business (sole winner)

Branch Service Excellence (sole winner)

Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence (sole winner)

Online Banking Excellence

About Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

Introduced in 1987, the Customer Service Index (CSI) survey generates the winners of the annual Financial Service Excellence Awards (formerly Best Banking Awards). This year’s awards were based on the combined results of 47,977 completed surveys for the 2021 CSI program year ending September 2021 and are based on a demographically and regionally representative sample of Canadians. The awards are presented across 11 categories.

About Canadian Credit Union Association

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full range of retail banking services to over 5.9 million Canadians. Collectively Canada’s 225 credit unions generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of over $273 billion. To learn more about the credit union difference and find a credit union near you, visit www.ccua.com.