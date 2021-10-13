CAMPUS ADVANTAGE HIRES CARLOS GONZALEZ AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ASSET MANAGEMENT

Austin, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage® (CA), an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the hiring of Carlos Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of Asset Management. Gonzalez will be responsible for the overall economic performance of the portfolio and will work in partnership with property operations to maximize value by setting the strategy for each asset and overseeing revenue management, physical conditions, and ongoing capital projects.



"I am excited to join Campus Advantage and build on the solid, successful foundation this company and leadership team has developed over the last 18 years,” said Gonzalez. “Mike Peter and his entire team truly understand what it means to put residents and their employees first and I look forward to being a part of this inspiring culture and environment.”



As a student housing industry veteran, Gonzalez has over 16 years of experience in commercial real estate with proven success in the acquisition, disposition, and asset management of institutional real estate. Gonzalez has led teams executing asset management strategies at several student housing companies including American Campus Communities and The Cardinal Group.



“Carlos’ demonstrated ability to build and lead strong asset management teams as well as his implementation of successful portfolio-wide and asset-level strategies will be an invaluable asset to all of us at Campus Advantage,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “We are excited to welcome him to Campus Advantage and as part of our leadership team, and I look forward to the impact he will make in this role.”



Gonzalez received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Business at the University of Texas at Austin, and Master of Business Administration in Real Estate and Finance at American University -- Kogod School of Business.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.