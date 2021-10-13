Sonic Incytes Showcases Velacur™ at ACG 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Liver Awareness Month this October, Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. is pleased to showcase VelacurTM, the first handheld 3D liver health assessment solution, at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting, Oct 22-27. Attending physicians are invited to visit the VelacurTM booth, or register for an in-person private demo and KOL presentation to learn more about this important topic:



In the past three decades, the prevalence of fatty liver disease has gone from near obscurity to the fastest growing and largest segment of chronic liver disease, driven largely by increases in diabetes and obesity.

With 100 million Americans affected by fatty liver disease, one-fifth will progress to a more severe form of the condition and are at further risk of developing cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite the increasing prevalence of this condition, many patients go undiagnosed, in large part due to the lack of an efficient diagnostic tool.

“Physicians are poorly equipped to manage this emerging health crisis. Until now, there has not been a practical way to assess millions of people for fatty liver disease,” explains George Aliphtiras, CEO of Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. “The introduction of VelacurTM offers the health care industry an accurate, accessible and affordable solution to measure a patient’s liver health.”

Cleared by the FDA, VelacurTM is a breakthrough, non-invasive imaging test that quantifies both liver fat and fibrosis, making it a comprehensive solution for liver health assessment. With 30 times greater liver tissue sampled and 2 times deeper tissue measurement, VelacurTM offers greater accuracy and reliability than the current standard of care.

VelacurTM enables early diagnosis and improved management of those with fatty liver disease, preventing and reversing the onset of advanced disease and the exponential rise in health care costs. In addition, it is a cost-effective tool for pharmaceutical companies to screen patients for clinical trials and monitor therapeutic effectiveness of promising drugs.

About VelacurTM

VelacurTM is a handheld, point of care ultrasound solution that quantifies liver disease using technology similar to MRI elastography combined with 3D tissue sampling. It provides consistently accurate results, enabling a clear picture of liver health in real time, so physicians can be confident in the diagnosis, treatment and care of their patients with chronic liver disease. Unlike biopsy and MRI, the procedure is non-invasive, comfortable and convenient. It takes about five minutes and can be performed in a physician’s office.

About Sonic Incytes Medical Corp.

Sonic Incytes believes in creating accessible and affordable diagnostic solutions – with health insights you can count on – to improve patient care. Recognizing the rise of chronic liver disease, Sonic Incytes has made it its mission to reduce the disease by enabling routine assessment and improved management of liver health. Its breakthrough, point of care ultrasound solution, VelacurTM, is redefining the standard of care in quantifying chronic liver disease – with diagnostic accuracy comparable to MRI.

Founded in 2017, Sonic Incytes is a health technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and www.sonicincytes.com .

