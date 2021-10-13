New to the Lineup: Hustler Turf Introduces Zero-Turn Mowers for Model Year 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential zero-turn lawn mowers, today announced three brand new products: the Zevo, the Surfer Pro and the Super SF stand-on. For model year 2022, Hustler also refreshed its existing FasTrak and FasTrak SDX models. Hustler will unveil the new units during the 2021 Green Industry and Equipment Expo (GIE+EXPO) in Louisville, Kentucky from October 20-22, 2021.



“We heard our customers and developed each of these new mowers with their needs in mind,” said Mark Friesen, director of brand marketing for Hustler Turf. “After a year off from an in-person GIE+EXPO, we look forward to seeing our dealers, distributors and end-users and showing them the latest innovations from Hustler.”

Zevo

Hustler Turf’s newest all-electric unit is the Zevo, which boasts a fabricated 42” deck with a similar construction as the Dash XD. This compact sit-down mower is targeted for single-yard use; it has two speeds – 5 miles per hour for the trim/learning mode and 7 miles per hour for regular mowing. The Zevo can mow up to 1.5 hours depending on terrain and grass conditions; when properly maintained, the batteries should last its user up to five years.

Surfer Pro

The one-of-a-kind Surfer Pro stand-on mower was specifically designed to appeal to both landscape contractors and homeowners. With its compact footprint and 34” or 48” deck options, it is a great trim and tight area mower with the ability to easily fit through fence gates. In addition, it takes up minimal space on a trailer and less storage space in a garage or shed.

The 18” rear drive tires offer a smooth mowing experience for any operator. The Surfer Pro is backed by a two-year, 300-hour warranty for contractors and a three-year, 300-hour warranty for homeowners.

Super SF

The Super SF stand-on mower is an all-day machine. It is the biggest, fastest and strongest model in the family of stand-up units offered by Hustler. This mower can reach up to 15 miles per hour with stronger Hydro-Gear transmissions, 26” rear drive tires and a 40-horsepower engine option. The Super SF is equipped with Hustler’s newest deck – the VX – in 60” or 72” and holds nearly 14 gallons of fuel, allowing the operator to spend more time mowing and less time fueling.

“The Super SF represents the growth and evolution of our stand-on mower development,” said Friesen. “The heavy-duty construction and industry-leading components make it the professional’s choice for mowing in the harshest of conditions. Combined with the Surfer Pro, Super S and Super 88, Hustler has the most complete stand-on lineup in the industry.”

FasTrak & FasTrak SDX Refreshes

Tried and true and adored by Hustler users around the globe, both the FasTrak and FasTrak SDX have new improvements that further their commercial strength. Both products now feature dual fuel tanks, a dual USB charger port, front and rear tie-downs, and standard rubber floor mats. The premier models hit top speeds of up to 10 miles per hour and boast 23” rear tires.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, go to www.hustlerturf.com. Visit Hustler Turf at GIE+EXPO in booth #5042.

About Hustler Turf

Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.