Dr. Bashir M. Ebrahimi joins Aura as Chief Scientist

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA , Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (Symbol “AUSI”) announced today that Dr. Bashir M. Ebrahimi has joined the Company as Chief Scientist.

“We are extremely excited to have Dr. Ebrahimi join the Aura team; his extensive knowledge and experience will significantly enhance our capabilities as we proceed to enhance and expand our product line in power generation and electric motors” explained Cipora Lavut, Aura’s President and Board Chair.

Dr. Ebrahimi holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and has been extensively published in the areas of electrical machines design and production. As a recognized authority in electrical machines, Dr. Ebrahimi has spent his career designing and putting into production state-of-the art motors and generators for electric vehicles, trains, airborne applications, and power plants.

“I am very excited to be joining Aura and look forward to helping develop a great product line

of superior high performance, high-power density and high efficiency electric motors and generators based on Aura’s unique induction technology that will offer independence from traditional permanent magnet solutions” added Dr. Ebrahimi.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. During the Cold War, Aura collaborated with the nation’s largest defense contractors as well as with the military itself on a host of both classified and non-classified “Star Wars” skunkworks programs. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally-conscience and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com

