Household Cleaning Products Market Size to Reach US$ 341.6 Bn by 2030

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global household cleaning products market size was valued at US$ 218.9 billion in 2020. The household cleaning products includes various cleaning products such as laundry detergent, dishwashing detergents, surfactants, floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, and other types of household cleaning products. These products are regularly used in households owing to the increased preference of the people to stay and surround themselves in a clean and hygienic environment. Increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of keeping the home clean coupled with rising disposable income is shaping the global household cleaning products market.



The introduction of the cleaning products in different forms such as sprays, liquid, powder, and gels significantly contributed towards the growth of the market. Moreover, adding innovative fragrances to the cleaning products and offering effective cleaning purposes at a reasonable price is a major driving force of the market.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Increasing health and hygiene awareness

Rising disposable income

Growing penetration of white goods like automatic washing machines and dishwashers

Increasing number of nuclear families resulting in the rising number of households

Increased penetration of discount retailers

Growing penetration of e-commerce

Rising demand for the organic household cleaning products

Increased consumer expenditure on home improvement products

By product type, the surface cleaners segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of innovative and organic floor cleaners that can effectively clean various floor types such as wooden floors, tiles, and carpets.

By nature, the conventional segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to its increased penetration and cheap prices coupled with easy availability in the nearby stores.

Based on the application, the fabric segment dominated the market in 2020, due to the increased consumption of powder detergents in Asian countries and increased consumption of liquid detergents in North America and Europe.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the developing digital infrastructure, increasing adoption of smart devices, and increased penetration of e-commerce platforms across the globe

Regional Snapshot

North America is the leading household cleaning products market globally. Major market like US and Canada has presence of leading manufacturers and the higher adoption of innovative technologies in the region has significantly influenced the cleaning products market. The increased penetration of automatic dishwashers and washing machines has boosted the demand for the innovative liquid and gel detergents among the households. This factor is perfectly complemented with the increased disposable income along with the increased consumer awareness. Moreover, the demand for the organic household cleaning products is expected to grow rapidly in this region. According to the Organic Trade Association, in the year 2020, in US, the revenue generated through the sales of organic food and non-food products was on its peak. Therefore the significantly growing demand for the organic products is expected to provide growth opportunities to the vendors.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The demand for the powder and bar form of detergent is extremely high in this region. This is because of the presence of high number of households and cheap prices of the powder detergents. Washing clothes, dishes, and appliances with hands is a common thing. Therefore, hand washing is effectively done using bar soaps and powder detergents. Moreover, growing disposable income and rising demand for the home improvement products is expected to drive the demand for the household cleaning products market in the region in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The daily need for cleaning clothes, utensils, and floors owing to the increased awareness regarding health and hygiene remains the major driver of the market. Further, the development of cleaning products and the various delivery formats such as automatic detergent dispensers, liquid pods, and detergent tablets has registered considerable growth in the market.

Restraints

The very low penetration of automatic washing machines in the low and middle income countries due to the financial and space limitations is hampering the growth of the liquid, gel, and pod forms of the detergents in the developing and underdeveloped nations.

Opportunities

The increased awareness regarding the organic cleaning products that are free from chemicals and has no negative effect on human health is providing growth opportunities to the manufacturers especially in the developed markets like North America and Europe.

Challenges

Lack of awareness and poor infrastructure for e-commerce in the underdeveloped nations of Asia and Africa is significantly posing a severe challenge to the industry players and restricting the further growth of the household cleaning products market.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Godrej Consumer Products, launched Godrej ProClean that serves three applications namely, toilet cleaners, bathroom cleaner, and surface cleaner.





The major players in the market are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson & Son, Inc., Colgate Palmolive, The Clorox Company, Henkel AG, Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Unilever, S.C. Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation.

