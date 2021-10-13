Esusu Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

HARLEM, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Esusu’s leadership at the upcoming Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Esusu’s Co-Founder Abbey Wemimo, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Abbey Wemimo as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

Over 45 million people in the United States are credit invisible and struggling to build their credit profiles. Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel co-founded Esusu to solve this problem based on their personal experiences of being credit invisible when their families immigrated to the United States. When they realized that rent does not count towards credit building despite being the single largest monthly expense for most renters, they decided to build a solution. Esusu ensures that renters get credit where credit is due.

“Esusu is honored to receive this award from our partner Goldman Sachs. We are particularly proud to see Abbey’s purpose-driven leadership recognized alongside other entrepreneurs transforming the status quo and shaping the future of business,” said Samir Goel, Co-Founder of Esusu. “Esusu’s participation at this year’s Builders + Innovators Summit provides a unique opportunity to amplify and accelerate our vision to unleash the power of data to bridge the racial wealth gap.”

Prior to starting Esusu, Abbey Wemimo founded Clean Water for Everyone, a global social venture providing affordable access to clean water for 250,000+ people in six countries. He also founded a data analytics company designed to gather machine-readable data on NGOs operating in Africa which was acquired in 2014. Previously, he was a mergers and acquisitions consultant at PwC and worked with Goldman Sachs, Accenture, and the European Commission.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners increase revenue, lower evictions, and fill vacancies powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over two million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Facebook @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Press Contact:

Chanel Cathey

Esusu / CJC Insights

chanel@cjcinsights.com