Drone Package Delivery Market is set to grow to $10 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain’ has launched a new aviation report Drone Package Delivery Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by System (Platform, Software, Infrastructure, Service), Duration (less than 30 minutes, more than 30 minutes), Range (Less than 25 Kms, more than 25 Kms), Package Weight (Less than 2 Kgs, 2-5 Kgs, more than 5 Kgs) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

Key Insights & Findings:

What does the future hold for the Drone package delivery industry ?

? Where should you target your business strategy?

Which applications should you focus upon?

Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

Which company is likely to success and why?

What business models should you adopt?

What industry trends should you be aware of?

A delivery drone is an autonomous vehicle used to transport packages, food or other goods. OEMs are launching various delivery drones capable of delivering packages to longer distances. The delivery drones are used in various applications such as Retail, E-commerce, healthcare, pharmacy among others. Recently, drones have become an attractive solution for rapid parcel delivery due to advances in battery technology and navigation systems. Also, adopting modularity in the drone design can provide operational benefits to increase overall fleet readiness and reduce overall fleet size. Increasing commercial usage along with advancing drone technologies , the last mile shipping industry is ready for disruption by delivery drones. It can significantly accelerate delivery times and reduce the human cost associated with the delivery. The market for delivering goods is huge. Shipping, logistics, online shopping businesses are investing heavily in the entire supply chain up to the last mile delivery to make it fast and efficient

The report divides the drone package delivery market into four submarkets namely system including platform, infrastructure, software and services, range including short range and long range, duration including short duration and long duration, package weight including <2 Kilograms, 2-5 Kilograms and > 5 kilograms.

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing Amazon, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), Boeing (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Matternet, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Flirtey (US), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Canada).

