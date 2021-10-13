Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) States that Betadine Must Be Used Properly in Attempts to Prevent or Treat COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to public interest in the use of a common disinfectant, povidone-iodine (PVP-I or Betadine™), to prevent or ameliorate COVID-19, popular outlets including Fox News and Medpage Today have issued scary warnings. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has released a statement concerning the potential benefit and safe usage of this modality.



The AAPS statement notes that seven studies have shown efficacy in early treatment or pre-exposure prophylaxis. For example, Bidra et al. showed rapid inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 when povidone-iodine (PVP-I) was used as an oral rinse. Frank et al. showed that dilute PVP-I can be safely used as an oral rinse or nasal spray. Guenezan et al. showed reduced viral load in a randomized controlled trial. Choudhury et al. used Betadine as acute therapy for incipient COVID-19 in a randomized controlled trial that showed significantly lower death and hospitalization rate.

All the studies used dilute Betadine as an oral rinse, gargle, or nasal spray. AAPS suggested a 20-to-1 dilution (2 tsp of Betadine to 6 oz. of distilled or purified water) and provides a link to detailed videotaped instructions.

AAPS cautions that while one should never drink substances intended to be used on surfaces or skin, and one should spit out the oral rinse or gargle, an adult would need to drink several quarts of undiluted Betadine to do serious immediate harm. Thus, AAPS concludes that when used as directed, Betadine is safe and potentially of help.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.



