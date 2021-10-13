Wazoku Expands Its Enterprise Innovation Ecosystem Through Partnership With Strategic Innovation Advisors Change Logic

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has announced a new partnership with Change Logic, adding a further level of constancy expertise to its Enterprise Innovation Platform offering.

Change Logic was founded in 2007 by professors from Harvard Business School and Stanford. It provides strategic consulting services that help clients such as Intel and Analog Devices get the most from their innovation programmes and realise the potential for growth beyond their core business.

This work includes elements such as change management, helping to instill a culture of innovation within an organisation, and addressing any structural changes required to ensure the organisation is "innovation ready".

"Our global enterprise clients increasingly look to Wazoku to simplify their innovation ecosystem, and that includes working with best-in-class partners," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "Change Logic looks at the critical alignment between strategic ambition, innovation discipline, the imperative for ambidextrous balance and the leadership needed to drive disruptive innovation. Combining the leading academic experts with a consultancy team with decades of experience leading CEO-level strategic innovation is a compelling proposition we can now offer to our clients all around the world."

Wazoku's integrated Enterprise Innovation Platform includes Idea Management Software, an Open Innovation Marketplace and Innovation Consulting to provide 360-degree innovation at scale and all the tools an enterprise needs to power innovation. Adding Change Logic's consultancy to Wazoku's existing consulting capability further readies Wazoku for the enterprise market, particularly for clients prone to sticking to tried and tested approaches.

"Wazoku has put together a unique proposition, offering open innovation and idea management in one holistic enterprise platform," said Christine Griffen, Managing Principle, Change Logic. "It works with some of the biggest organisations in the world who rely on the platform to power and drive their innovation programmes. It's a wonderful opportunity for Change Logic to become part of this proposition. Our team will be able to add value right from the off, and we look forward to a highly successful partnership."

The two companies will touch on their synergies and joint proposition in Wazoku's next Innovation at Scale webinar series, 'How to lead change.' This takes place on Thursday 14th October at 14:00 BST and will look at issues such as 'why are some companies able to reinvent themselves, whilst others, once market leaders are disrupted?'

Wazoku CEO and founder Simon Hill will present alongside Change Logic's Director Andrew Binns and Professor Michael Tushman, Harvard Business School.

To gain access to the event or receive a recording, please register here.

