Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Rosemont College Announce Innovative Partnership

ROSEMONT, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Rosemont College today announced a new partnership that will provide a clear, affordable pathway for high school students to continue their Catholic education at the collegiate level.



Beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year, Rosemont College will offer a tuition grant of $9,750 to students who graduate from Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese and commit to attending Rosemont as residential students. The grant is 50% off Rosemont’s standard tuition and reduces annual tuition to under $10,000 a year. In addition, students will remain eligible for merit scholarships.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for students who are already engaged in an enriching Catholic education and want to stay in a Catholic academic environment for their higher education,” said Jayson Boyers, Ed.D., President of Rosemont College. “While we hope this grant makes continuing a Catholic education attainable, we appreciate that college fit is about much more than cost. “

Sister Maureen Lawrence McDermott, I.H.M., Ph.D. Chief Academic Officer and Superintendent of Secondary Schools for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education said, “The partnership between the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Secondary Schools and Rosemont College presents our students with a wonderful opportunity to continue their educational journey in a Catholic environment.” Sister continued, “I look forward to the success of this initiative and the fruit it will bear for our young adults.”

Irene Horstmann Hannan, Chief Executive Officer of Faith in the Future said, “The partnership with Rosemont College to provide dedicated scholarship funds for graduates of Archdiocesan high schools is one of great opportunity.” Hannan continued, “I look forward to a successful partnership with one of the area’s esteemed Catholic institutions of higher education.”

“We believe Catholic high school graduates will find their unique place within Rosemont’s small, faith-based, intentionally diverse community,” said Boyers. “This scholarship is meant to give Catholic high school graduates an opportunity to graduate with very little to almost no debt in attaining their degree.”

Char Hoppel, a first-year Rosemont student, is one of many students who come to Rosemont from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Hoppel, who attended Archbishop Ryan High School, was awarded the Cornelian Scholarship based on her extensive service work. She plans to major in political science at Rosemont and aspires to work in local politics or in the private sector as a policy analyst.

"Coming from an Archdiocesan high school, I'm so glad I made the decision to come to Rosemont," said Hoppel. "In high school I really valued the mentorship I received from my teachers and the opportunity to dive deeply into a topic in class. I wanted a similar experience in college and have found that and so much more at Rosemont. We are a small community where I get to know everyone in my residence hall and have been able to get involved in numerous campus organizations. I am confident that other students from the archdiocese would find the right fit here at Rosemont just like I have."

About Rosemont College

With an 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio, students receive specialized attention in their courses throughout their time at Rosemont. They can choose one of 27 undergraduate majors or create their own through an individualized study. A Division III school, Rosemont also offers 15 sports and more than 20 clubs and organizations on campus.

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths. Rosemont offers a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences while providing campus-wide academic, spiritual, and professional support. The College respects and embraces diversity and individuality and promotes students’ lifelong success. For more information, visit www.rosemont.edu.

About Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

For more information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, please visit https://aopcatholicschools.org/. For information about Faith in the Future Foundation, please visit https://www.faithinthefuture.com/.

