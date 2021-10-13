Video Analytics Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR 24.4% - AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Analytics Market was valued USD 1.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The global video analytics market is estimated to witness significant growth owing to the increasing technological advancements in the video analytics sector specifically in the safety and surveillance industry. According to the article published by Security Magazine in September 2021, the adoption of the Internet of Things and other smart technologies is accelerating across the globe and is anticipated to transform the video analytics and video surveillance sector during the forecast period.

Video Analytics Market Report Outline:

The report provides brief information about Video Analytics Market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the premium insights of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different application Share and the latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about Video Analytics. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of Video Analytics Industry, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global market growth projections.

Key Findings:

Based on component, the services segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 for video analytics industry

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based deployment segment held the largest market share in 2020

Based on type, the edge-based type segment accounted for a highest market share in 2020

Facial Recognition, based on application is accounted to grow at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end user industry, the retail segment held the major segment in 2020 for global video analytics market share followed by transportation and logistics segment

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to hold a dominant market share in the year 2027 in the video analytics market analysis.



The major company profiles covered in this report are: IBM, Honeywell International, Huawei, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme, Axis Communications AB, i2V Systems, Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Thales Group, Avigilon, Intellivision Technologies, Intelligent Security Systems, Cisco, Verint System, Puretech Systems, AllGoVision Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., Aventura Technologies Inc., Siemens, Digital Barrier, Textron, Hikvision, Qognify, Genetec, Gorilla Technology, Viseum, NEC Corp., Drishti Technologies, Ipsotek, Iomniscient, DeepNorth, and more.

Based on Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

By Component (Services, Software)

By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud)

By Type (Edge-based, Server-based)

Based on the end users/Applications, Video Analytics report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

By Application (Facial Recognition, License Plate Recognition, Crowd Management, Intrusion Detection, Motion Detection, Others)

By End User Industry (Retail and E-commerce, Transportation and Logistics, BFSI, Defence and Border Security, Government, Critical Infrastructure, Others (Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare, etc.))

Video Analytics Market Report Customization:

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every report purchase, we offer 50 analyst hours of free customization.

In terms of geography, the North American region is accounted to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is majorly attributed to the high adoption of CCTV cameras in various surveillance settings. The US is accounted to hold the major share in the video analytics market analysis for the North American region during the forecast period. this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Video Analytics in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Introduction Technology and Regulatory Landscape for Video Analytics Video Analytics Market Pricing Analysis Video Analytics Market by Component Video Analytics Market by Deployment Model Video Analytics Market by Type Video Analytics Market by Application Video Analytics Market by End User Industry Regional Analysis Key Strategic Insights New applications Emerging technologies Opportunity mapping Critical success factors Environmental impact and sustainability issues Consumer preferences Key Market Trends / Recent Developments Competitive Scenario Competitive Strategies of Key Players Mergers and Acquisitions Investments Joint Ventures New Product launches Strength of product portfolio Ranking of Key Players Presence of players by Geographies Key Global Players

Key Coverage and Benefits:

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Video Analytics market.

The report provides detailed historical and forecasted data of Video Analytics from 2016-2027.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Video Analytics in the US, Europe, and Japan.

To understand the future market competition in the global Video Analytics and insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

To understand the regulatory scenario in major markets.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of recent news developments and investments



In September 2021, Irisity AB, intelligent camera surveillance that is involved in up-gradation of surveillance cameras and monitoring systems using AI and proactive had announced its successful acquisition of Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

In June 2021, Viisights, innovator of behavioral recognition systems for real-time video intelligence that leverage unique artificial intelligence technology announced its strategic partnership with ReddWare Inc.,





