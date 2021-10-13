Registration Opens for AME Roundup 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”) is excited to announce that registration is now open for AME Roundup 2022! Join in person at the Vancouver Convention Centre West and online for live and on-demand programming from anywhere in the world from January 31 to February 3, 2022.



AME Roundup 2022 registration is available here, with options to attend in person, online or a combination. Early bird ticket pricing for attendees is available until December 10, 2021.

“The theme for AME Roundup 2022 is: Engage. Connect. Evolve. As society recovers and evolves from the disruption caused by the global pandemic, so does our industry. At AME Roundup, you will discover how mineral exploration is evolving into a diverse, dynamic sector, embracing new technologies, forging community partnerships and engaging the next generation,” said Kendra Johnston, AME President and CEO.

“Thank you to our Patron sponsor, Teck Resources Limited, and our Platinum sponsors, Anglo American and Newcrest Mining Limited. The support and leadership of all our sponsors enables us to make AME Roundup 2022 a reality for thousands of attendees around the world.”

Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME Roundup is the premier conference for geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners to engage, share knowledge, and stay at the forefront of the opportunities and challenges shaping our industry.

“Join us to connect with your colleagues from around the world, to exchange ideas and inspire new discoveries, and to identify resources critical to our everyday life, sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come while respecting the environment around us,” continued Johnston. “AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Passes are available for in-person and online access to the conference or an online--only pass. On-demand programming will be available online for six months following the conference.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Attendees at AME Roundup are required to abide by the health and safety rules of the conference. AME Roundup will be guided by industry standards, emergency orders, health orders, and recommendations made by the Canadian, British Columbian, and local governments.

AME requires all in-person attendees at AME Roundup to be fully vaccinated - including delegates, exhibitors, volunteers, AME staff, and contractors and consultants who interact directly with delegates and/or exhibitors. This policy applies to conference set-up, registration, programming, and teardown. Attendees may be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and should be prepared to do so. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to participate by attending the online version of the conference.

Contractors and consultants who do not interact directly with delegates and/or exhibitors will be permitted to enter the venue with a daily, on-site, negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test at their own cost. COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be also be available for in-person participants on a voluntary basis.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional unceded territories of the Squamish (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw), Tsleil-Waututh (Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh), and Musqueam (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm) First Nations. AME Roundup offers relevant and timely content, delivered by high-calibre speakers, engaging exhibitors and inspiring presenters. AME Roundup 2022 will bring together thousands of mineral exploration and development professionals in person and online to discuss the key challenges and opportunties shaping our industry and our shared future.

