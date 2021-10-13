DTE Energy announces it will cease the use of coal at Belle River Power Plant by December 2028 – two years earlier than originally planned

Detroit, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, October 13, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that it is ceasing all coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County, Michigan no later than December 2028 – at least two years earlier than the facility's previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date – enabling DTE to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. This generation action complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Steam Electric Effluent Limitations Guidelines (ELG) rule.

This action supports DTE’s and Michigan’s journey to net zero carbon emissions. DTE has retired four of its coal-fired facilities (Marysville, Harbor Beach, Conners Creek and River Rouge) and plans to retire two of its four remaining coal plants – St. Clair and Trenton Channel – in 2022, while also exploring other clean energy options for electricity generation.

“A key part of DTE’s Clean Vision Plan involves the sequential retirement of our coal plants,” said Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer, DTE Energy. “By making this important generation decision now, DTE continues to be proactive in improving our reliability, addressing the expanding needs of our customers and accelerating our journey to cleaner energy generation that is affordable for the customers and communities we serve.”

Maintaining Affordability, Reliability & Clean Energy Investments

DTE will further outline its goals to accelerate its journey to cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy in its next Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The Clean Vision Plan will be filed with the MPSC in the fall of 2022, a full year ahead of the required timeline. The updated Clean Vision Plan will be shaped by DTE’s ongoing discussions with customers and other stakeholders in the communities it serves. Through its Clean Vision Plan filing, DTE will provide a detailed assessment of the existing and future energy needs of its customers and how it plans to meet these needs.

As the company invests in more renewable generation it will evaluate a conversion of the Belle River Power Plant to cleaner energy resources. This evaluation will be assessed in future regulatory filings.

Since 2009, DTE has been Michigan’s largest producer of wind and solar energy. DTE’s 50 wind and solar farms generate enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, the energy company will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 1.3 million homes.

Supporting Employees and Communities

DTE is developing an employee transition strategy that will ensure all employees continue to have the opportunity to contribute to DTE’s success, while also delivering energy that is safe, clean, affordable and reliable for its customers.

DTE intends to deliver on this commitment through several measures that include collaborating with union leadership, workforce re-skilling and employee redeployments.

In advance of ceasing coal use at Belle River, DTE will continue to plan, partner and work closely with community leaders, government officials and local businesses to foster economic development and investment within St. Clair County and throughout Michigan.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.