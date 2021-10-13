Texstyle Expands Solar Screen Fabric Offerings

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, has released two new roller shade fabrics, Kleenscreen featuring Sanitized® and X-Weave 10% through auxiliary fabric brand Texstyle.

The Kleenscreen fabric collection features eight modern colors (Pure White, Barely, Alloy, Canyon, Ash, Raven, Graphite, Black) with three openness factors (1%, 3%, and 5%) in two widths (98" and 118"). Kleenscreen features Sanitized®. Sanitized ® is a unique antimicrobial hygiene function that inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew on fabrics. This enhances the performance and life span of your shades.

The X-Weave 10% addition is an expansion of the existing X-Weave collection and is available in the same eight colors as the 5% collection. The new collection provides another view through option for greater visiblity (or view through) while still maintaining the same great features the X-Weave has to offer.

These solar screen fabrics support a reduction in solar transmission and glare while preserving view through and providing privacy.

Both fabrics have NFPA-701 classification, are fragrance-free and have supporting Health Product Declarations and Greenguard and Greenguard Gold certifications. Both fabrics are in stock and available now. Learn more at Texstyle.com.

PRESS IMAGE KIT

About Rollease Acmeda - Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company, visit rolleaseacmeda.com

Media Contact

Ciara Sachkowsky

Content Marketing Specialist

203-490-6791

ciara.sachkowsky@rolleaseacmeda.com

Related Images











Image 1: Texstyle Kleenscreen









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment