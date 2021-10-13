Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Growth, Competitive Landscape And Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company's Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food emulsifiers market, the global food emulsifiers market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2020 to $2.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the food emulsifiers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food emulsifiers market is expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The food emulsifiers market consists of sales of food emulsifier products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) whose products are used as surface-active agents that act as a boundary between two insoluble fluids, such as water and oil, enabling them to be blended into stable emulsions. Food emulsifiers are added in bread, salad, dressings, sauces, ice creams, puddings, and various other food items to reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation.

The main types of food emulsifiers are lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride, and derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester, and others. Lecithin is used in food applications as a lubricant, aerating agent, and viscosity transformer. The lecithin emulsifier's molecular structure makes it a good emulsifier for the interaction of water and oil. The food emulsifiers are either natural or synthetic and are available in different forms such as fine powder, hydrate. Food emulsifiers are used in various applications such as dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry and seafood, beverage, confectionery, and others.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Monoglyceride, Diglyceride, And Derivatives, Sorbitan Ester, Polyglycerol Ester), By Nature (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Fine Powder, Hydrate ), By Application (Dairy And Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, And Seafood, Beverage, Confectionery, Others), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major food emulsifiers companies, food emulsifiers market share by company, food emulsifiers manufacturers, food emulsifiers market size, and food emulsifiers market forecasts. The report also covers the global food emulsifiers market and its segments.

Food emulsifier manufacturers are using clear emulsion technology for safe and allergen-free emulsification of food products including beverages, nootropics, edibles, nutraceuticals, and topical. Clear emulsion technology features multiple benefits for food product developers including stability, safety, bioavailability, homogeneity, seamless integration, and others. For instance, in 2020, US-based water-soluble emulsion technology company, SORSE Technology developed SORSE Clear, a clear emulsion with a minimal sensory profile that is made with allergen-free and vegan-friendly ingredients.

Major players in the food emulsifiers industry are Dupont Nutrition And Biosciences, Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Cargill, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Inc., Tate & Lyle, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, Puratos Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Beldem S.A., Lecico GmbH, Lasenor Emul, S.L., and ABITEC Corporation.

In December 2019, RPM International Inc., a US-based manufacturer of specialty sealants, coatings, and building materials acquired Profile Food Ingredients, LLC through its edible coatings business, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. will be able to grow its sales of specialty ingredients in the food industry and expand its international market. Profile Food Ingredients, LLC is a US-based manufacturer of dry stabilizers and emulsifier blends for the food industry.

Europe was the largest region in the food emulsifiers market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food emulsifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide food emulsifiers market overviews, food emulsifiers market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, food emulsifiers market segments and geographies, food emulsifiers market trends, food emulsifiers market drivers, food emulsifiers market restraints, food emulsifiers market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.



